KKR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are taking on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 21 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the day game of a double-header. KKR have won two matches and lost two and find themselves in the middle of the points table. LSG also have two wins from four games. They are sixth in the 10-team table on the basis of net run rate.
Looking at recent form, Kolkata thumped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 80 runs in their previous match, which was also played at Eden Gardens. Sent into bat, KKR posted 200-6 on the board. Venkatesh Iyer hit form with 60 off 29 balls, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi contributed 50 off 32. With the ball, Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy picked up three wickets apiece as SRH were all out for 120.
Lucknow also head into the match with a win in their previous encounter. They beat a struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Sent into bat, LSG put up 203-8 on the board, with Mitchell Marsh scoring 63 off 31 and Aiden Markram making 53 off 38. In the chase, MI were held to 191-5.
Today's KKR vs LSG toss result
KKR have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Ajinkya Rahane said:
“The wicket looks really good. The temperature is not that hot in Kolkata. The wicket won't change much. One side boundary is small, that's why we are bowling.”
For Kolkata, Spencer Johnson comes in for Moeen Ali. Lucknow are going in with the same team.
KKR vs LSG - Today's match playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora
KKR Impact subs: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Rovman Powell
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant c & wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi
LSG Impact subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahamad, Himmat Singh, Prince Yadan
Today's KKR vs LSG pitch report
“It is a fresh pitch, an interesting one which has a quite a lot of grass. But, when you touch it, it does feel rigid - like the mower has gone through it and cut all the tops of it. It might grip a bit, which could make batting a little tricky. This pitch won’t change much, so I’d like to bat on it. This is a high scoring venue, but this is a day game, so the scores might not be that high.” - Deep Dasgupta and Matthew Hayden
Today's KKR vs LSG match players list
Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Lucknow Super Giants squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Aryan Juyal, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh
KKR vs LSG - Today's match umpires
On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Akshay Totre
TV umpire: Rohan Pandit
Referee: Shakti Singh
