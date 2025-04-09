KKR vs LSG: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sent into bat in the day game of the double-header, LSG posted 238-3 in their 20 overs. KKR came hard in the chase, but Lucknow held their nerves to restrict the hosts to 234-7.

Mitchell Marsh (81 off 48) and Aiden Markram (47 off 28) yet again got LSG off to a brilliant start, adding 99 in 10.2 overs. Fours and sixes came from both ends as Lucknow raced to 95-0 at the halfway stage. The stand was broken when a fine slower delivery from Harshit Rana breached Markram's defense.

There was not much respite for KKR's bowlers as in the in-form Nicholas Pooran (87* off 36) joined Marsh and the duo featured in a whirlwind second-wicket stand of 71. Both batters even took on Varun Chakaravarthy and smashed him for a six each in the 14th over. Marsh's fine knock ended when he was caught at deep point off Andre Russell. He struck six fours and five sixes.

Pooran continued to assault KKR's bowlers. He took on Russell in the 18th over and clobbered him for three fours and two sixes. The left-handed batter ended up slamming seven fours and eight sixes in his sensational knock.

KKR fall short despite defiant chase

Chasing a huge target of 239, KKR lost opener Quinton de Kock for 15. However, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (61 off 35) and Sunil Narine (30 off 13) featured in a second-wicket stand of 54 to keep Kolkata in the hunt. The chasing side reached 90-1 at the end of the powerplay.

Narine's dangerous knock ended when he was caught at long-off, trying to take on Digvesh Rathi - this time, the bowler came up with a notebook celebration on grass. Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer (45 off 29) continued the fight for KKR, adding 71 for the third wicket. Rahane, however, perished to a full toss to Shardul Thakur, bringing LSG right back into the contest.

Kolkata lost their way after their skipper's exit as Ramandeep Singh (1) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (5) fell cheaply. Venkatesh's resistance also ended when he miscued one off Akash Deep. Thakur produced another juicy full toss to get rid of Russell (7). Rinku Singh (38* off 15) did not give up, but KKR fell just short.

KKR vs LSG: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Marsh and Pooran struck superb 80s for LSG. With the ball, Thakur and Akash Deep picked up two wickets each. For KKR, Harshit picked up two wickets, while Rahane scored a fine half-century. Pooran was named Player of the Match for his magnificent 87* off 36 balls.

