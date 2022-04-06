KKR vs MI memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

The Kolkata Knight Riders cruised to their third win in IPL 2022 earlier tonight. All-rounder Pat Cummins stole the show in his first game of the season with a 15-ball 56*. He destroyed the Mumbai Indians bowling attack to register the joint-fastest half-century in IPL history.

Before Cummins arrived in the middle, it seemed like the match was in the Mumbai Indians' favor. Chasing 162 runs to win the match, KKR were down to 101/5 at 13.1 overs. Venkatesh Iyer returned to form and scored a fifty but it was Pat Cummins' knock that changed the game.

Cummins raced to his maiden half-ton in IPL 2022 off just 14 deliveries. He smashed four fours and six sixes in his incredible innings. Iyer remained not out on 50 off 41 balls while wicket-keeper Sam Billings played a decent cameo of 17 runs.

Murugan Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for the Mumbai Indians. He bagged two wickets in his three-over spell, conceding 25 runs. Tymal Mills picked up two wickets as well but he gave away 38 runs in his three overs.

Earlier in the night, Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first. KKR got off to a fine start as Umesh Yadav dismissed Rohit Sharma cheaply. Even Ishan Kishan struggled to get going. Dewald Brevis played an impressive innings of 29 runs on his IPL debut.

A half-century from the returning Suryakumar Yadav and a five-ball 22 from Kieron Pollard powered MI to 161/4 in their 20 overs. Cummins was the top bowler for KKR with figures of 2/49 in four overs.

KKR vs MI IPL 2022 memes

Here are the top 10 memes from the match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians:

