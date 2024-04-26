KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 42 of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, April 26. KKR and PBKS have experienced contrasting fortunes in the competition. While Kolkata are second in the points table, with 10 points from seven matches, Punjab are ninth, having won only two of their eight matches.

In their previous match, Kolkata Knight Riders edged the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by one run in a high-scoring game. Batting first, Kolkata posted 222-6 on the board. Bengaluru were commendable in the chase, but were eventually all out for 221 on the last ball of the thriller.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings put up an insipid performance against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last IPL 2024 match, going down by three wickets in Mullanpur. Batting first, PBKS were all out for 142. Gujarat made heavy weather of the chase, but eventually got home in 19.1 overs.

Today's KKR vs PBKS toss result

Punjab Kings have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Sam Curran said:

“We had 4 games at home, unfortunately lost all four. Guys are ready for the away games though.”

For PBKS, Liam Livingstone misses out, while Jonny Bairstow comes in. For KKR, Mitchell Starc got a cut on his finger in the last game, so Dushmantha Chameera comes in.

KKR vs PBKS - Today's match playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

Kolkata subs: Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (c), Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prince Choudhary

Today's KKR vs PBKS pitch report

According to Deep Dasgupta, the pitch is going to play like it has right through the season. It's got a lot of bounce, a lot of pace. It's nice and firm, adds Dasgupta. There are little bit of patches on that good length area. It feels a little abrasive. Spinners might get some help in the first half, the former stumper concludes.

Today's KKR vs PBKS match players list

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Suyash Sharma, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain

Punjab Kings squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Sikandar Raza, Vishwanath Singh, Prince Choudhary

KKR vs PBKS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Yeshwant Barde

TV umpire: Rohan Pandit

Match Referee: Sanjay Verma

