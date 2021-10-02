KKR vs PBKS memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

The Punjab Kings kept their IPL 2021 playoffs alive by defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Skipper KL Rahul led his team from the front and helped them chase a 166-run target. Rahul aggregated 67 runs off 55 deliveries, hitting four fours and two sixes.

He received great support from his opening partner, Mayank Agarwal, who smashed a 27-ball 40. After Mayank's departure, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram and Deepak Hooda lost their wickets cheaply, but an unbeaten nine-ball 22* from Shahrukh Khan ensured the Punjab Kings won the match. Khan smacked one four and two sixes in his brief knock.

Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the bowlers for Kolkata Knight Riders, with figures of 2/24. However, the absence of a proper fifth bowling option hurt KKR as they lost the game in the final over.

Earlier in the evening, Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul won the toss and decided to field first. The Kolkata Knight Riders lost Shubman Gill's wicket early but a 72-run second-wicket partnership between Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi guided the team to a decent score.

Iyer recorded his highest score in IPL 2021 before losing his wicket to Ravi Bishnoi. The left-handed batter scored 67 runs off 49 deliveries. Despite having a good platform, the KKR batters could not finish off the innings well. The likes of Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik and Tim Seifert failed to whack the big shots in the slog overs.

Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for the Punjab Kings, scalping three wickets. Mohammad Shami supported him well with figures of 2/22 in four overs.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings

As always, fans shared some hilarious memes on social media during the IPL 2021 matches. Here are the top ten memes from the IPL 2021 KKR vs. PBKS battle:

Ayush Raj @ArjAyush

#KKRvPBKS #Memeofthematch Mumbai Indians trying to be in top 4 after KKR loses to Punjab Mumbai Indians trying to be in top 4 after KKR loses to Punjab

#KKRvPBKS #Memeofthematch https://t.co/jMdiiE1vnm

AMAAN @amaan0409

#KKRvPBKS As always we will finish at 5 😭💔 As always we will finish at 5 😭💔

#KKRvPBKS https://t.co/yvtoZW8SNs

g0v!ñD $#@®mA @rishu_1809 #KKRvPBKS #PBKSvKKR



Shahrukh Khan after hitting 6 in front of Preity Zinta - Shahrukh Khan after hitting 6 in front of Preity Zinta - #KKRvPBKS #PBKSvKKR



Shahrukh Khan after hitting 6 in front of Preity Zinta - https://t.co/oyoA0sfnQ8

Rohit @broken_0106 #KKRvPBKS



Ravi Bishnoi to KKR Ravi Bishnoi to KKR #KKRvPBKS



Ravi Bishnoi to KKR https://t.co/uljn2x8Xnl

🇮🇳Smol @ambiivert0



Nicolas Pooran to PBKS management:



#KKRvPBKS After playing 5 or 6 ballsNicolas Pooran to PBKS management: After playing 5 or 6 balls



Nicolas Pooran to PBKS management:



#KKRvPBKS https://t.co/dwm65WvRoq

