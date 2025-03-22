KKR vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 opener at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22. KKR clinched their third title by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final. On the other hand, RCB recovered from a horror start to make the playoffs, but went down to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator.

KKR will be led by Ajinkya Rahane in IPL 2025 after the franchise did not retain Shreyas Iyer even after he led the side to glory last year. Kolkata also bought back Venkatesh Iyer for a whopping ₹23.75 crore at the mega auction. The franchise will again depend on their key players like Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Varun Chakaravarthy to deliver the goods.

Like KKR, RCB also have a new leader in Rajat Patidar. On expected lines, the franchise did not retain Faf du Plessis (40) keeping the future in mind. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will once again bank on seasoned batter Virat Kohli. Apart from Patidar and Kohli, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood could also be crucial to RCB’s fortunes in IPL 2025.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in IPL

KKR and RCB have met 34 times in the IPL, with Kolkata having a significant 20-14 lead in the head-to-head battle. Kolkata won both the matches played against Bengaluru in IPL 2024.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 34

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 20

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 14

Matches with No Result - 0

KKR vs RCB head-to-head record in Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders have an impressive record against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens. The two sides have clashed 12 matches at the venue, with KKR winning eight matches and RCB four.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 8

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 4

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches

Kolkata Knight Riders have won four of the last five IPL matches played against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB's last win over KKR came in March 2022 when they registered a three-wicket win.

Here's a summary of the last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru games:

KKR (222/6) beat RCB (221) by 1 run, April 21, 2024

KKR (186/3) beat RCB (182/6) by 7 wickets, March 29, 2024

KKR (200/5) beat RCB (179/8) by 21 runs, April 26, 2023

KKR (204/7) beat RCB (123) by 81 runs, April 6, 2023

RCB (132/7) beat KKR (128) by 3 wickets, March 30, 2022

