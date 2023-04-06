KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ninth IPL 2023 game at Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 6.

Both teams made one change to their playing 11s from their last game. While RCB had to make a forced change, bringing in all-rounder David Willey in place of the injured Reece Topley, the Knight Riders brought in all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer in place of Anukul Roy.

They have announced five substitutes who can come in as an Impact Player at any stage of the game.

Here is the list of Impact players in today's match:

Kolkata Knight Riders: David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, and Suyash Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, and Sonu Yadav.

Speaking at the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis explained that they chose to bowl first, keeping the dew factor in mind.

"We're going to have a bowl first. Feels like there's a bit of a dew. It was there last night as well, so it might get skiddier in the second innings," Faf said.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana also highlighted the dew factor, saying it will have an impact on the game.

"Would have opted to bowl as well. The dew factor is the obvious one," he stated.

KKR vs RCB Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj.

