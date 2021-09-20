KKR vs RCB memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) started their IPL 2021 UAE leg with a crushing defeat at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday. The Bangalore-based franchise won the toss and decided to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Unfortunately, the Royal Challengers batsmen failed to get going as none of them could touch the 25-run mark. Devdutt Padikkal emerged as the top scorer with 22 runs, while the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and Wanindu Hasaranga failed to touch double digits.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled a magical spell of 3/13 and Andre Russell scalped three wickets as well. Russell's yorker to dismiss AB de Villiers for a golden duck was the highlight of this Indian Premier League match.

Lockie Ferguson, who got an opportunity to play in the absence of Pat Cummins, bowled an impressive spell of 2/24. Prasidh Krishna, meanwhile, picked up the crucial wicket of RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

Bangalore set a target 93-run target for their opponents. A fantastic opening partnership of 82 runs between Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer helped the Kolkata Knight Riders win by nine wickets. Gill aggregated 48 runs off 34 deliveries, while debutant Iyer remained unbeaten on 41 runs from 27 balls.

With the victory, the Kolkata Knight Riders have climbed to fifth position in the IPL 2021 points table. The Knight Riders had won only two games in the previous leg, but they have improved their net run rate significantly with this win. KKR also avenged the defeat they suffered against RCB during the first phase of IPL 2021.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders

Social media users were abuzz during the KKR vs RCB match of IPL 2021. Here are some of the top memes from the game.

