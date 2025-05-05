KKR vs RR (4/5): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by one run in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In yet another thriller, KKR batted first and posted an impressive total of 206-4 in their 20 overs. RR came hard in the chase, but fell tantalizingly short as they finished on 205-8.

Batting first, Kolkata lost Sunil Narine for 11 as he was bowled by an off-cutter from Yudhvir Singh. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (35 off 23) and Ajinkya Rahane (30 off 24) played handy knocks, adding 56 for the second wicket. Gurbaz slog swept Maheesh Theekshana straight to deep midwicket, while Rahane nicked one off his opposite number Riyan Parag, attempting a sweep.

Andre Russell (57* off 25) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44 off 31) added 61 for the fourth wicket to keep KKR on course for a good total. Russell began slowly, but ended up smacking four fours and six sixes. He took on Akash Madhwal in the 16th over and clubbed him for two fours and a six. Russell then went after Theekshana in the 18th over and slammed him for three consecutive sixes.

The KKR batter raced to a 22-ball fifty with a six off Jofra Archer in the penultimate over. Following Raghuvanshi's exit, Rinku Singh cameo in and played a handy cameo of 19*, which came off just six balls.

KKR survive Riyan Parag onslaught to register close win

Chasing 207, RR got off to a disappointing start, losing half their side for 71 in 7.5 overs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (4) perished cheaply again, brilliantly caught by Rahane off Vaibhav Arora's bowling. Kunal Singh Rathore fell without scoring, while Yashasvi Jaiswal (34 off 21) failed to convert a start. Varun Chakaravarthy then knocked over Dhruv Jurel (0) and Wanindu Hasaranga (0) with googlies.

Just when it seemed that the match was totally in Kolkata's grasp, RR skipper Parag (95 off 45) played a sensational knock to lift the team's hopes. He clubbed five consecutive sixes in 13th over bowled by Moeen Ali and made it six in six balls with another maximum off Chakaravarthy in the next over.

Parag and Shimron Hetmyer (29 off 23) added 92 for the sixth wicket. The stand ended when Hetmyer top-edged a short ball from Harshit Rana. Parag also holed out to Harshit in the 18th over. Shubham Dubey (25* off 14) kept fighting till the very end, but KKR managed to sneak home off the last ball.

KKR vs RR: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Russell played an excellent knock for Kolkata, while Raghuvanshi chipped in with a handy knock. With the ball, Chakaravarthy impressed with 2-32.

For Rajasthan, skipper Parag scored a sensational 95 and picked up one wicket.

Russell was named Player of the Match for his blazing half-century.

