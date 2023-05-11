KKR vs RR, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have won the toss and chose to field first against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 56th match of IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens on Thursday, May 11.

RR went pace heavy for today's contest, making two changes to their playing XI, with Trent Boult and KM Asif replacing Kuldip Yadav and Murugan Ashwin, respectively. KKR, on the other hand, added an extra spinner to their side in the form of Anukul Roy, with Vaibhav Arora making way.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Narayan Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, and Umesh Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, and Donovan Ferreira.

KKR added another spinner to their playing XI, bringing in Suyash Sharma as the Impact Player sub. The leg-spinner replaced left-handed batter Venkatesh Iyer.

Speaking at the toss, RR skipper Sanju Samson stressed that his teammates are ready to put their best feet forward and win the game.

"I lost 14 out of 17 last year, this time it is working for me," Samson stated. "Trent Boult comes in for Kulip Yadav. KM Asif is also in. (Joe) Root will bat at 4. People are ready to put the best foot forward and win the game. Not easy to move past the last game when you are so attached to the team. But we have to move on as sportspeople."

KKR skipper Nitish Rana, meanwhile, predicted that the wicket will be drier, as a result of which they picked an additional spinner.

"We are playing on surfaces that suit us now, Rana stated. "Not thinking too much, just trying to take it one game at a time. Anukul Roy comes in for Vaibhav Arora. The pitch looks pretty dry, doesn't seem to be a lot of moisture in there. That is why we are using an additional spinner."

KKR vs RR Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

