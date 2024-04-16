KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 31 of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 16. This game will be a clash between the top two sides in the points table. RR are first, with 10 points from six games, while KKR are second with eight points from five matches.

Kolkata go into Tuesday's contest having registered a thumping eight-wicket win in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Bowling first after winning the toss at Eden Gardens, they did well to restrict LSG to 161-7 as Mitchell Starc claimed three wickets. Philip Salt then clobbered 89* in 47 balls as KKR got home in 15.4 overs.

Rajasthan Royals got the better of Punjab Kings (PBKS) by three wickets in their last match in Mullanpur. Bowling first, RR did exceedingly well to restrict Punjab to 147-8 as Keshav Maharaj claimed 2-23. In response, RR were in trouble at 115-5. However, Shimron Hetmyer (27* off 10) played a fine cameo to lift Rajasthan to a thrilling victory.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of all IPL 2024 matches in India is available on Star Sports network channels.

Expand Tweet

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 - Live streaming in India

Live streaming of all Indian Premier League 2024 matches in India is available on the JioCinema app as well as on the website. Cricket fans can thus watch live streaming of the KKR vs RR clash by visiting the JioCinema website or by going to the app.

Live streaming of all IPL 2024 matches is free on the JioCinema app and the website. As per a post on JioCinema's X handle, the games can be watched for free on any mobile, computer or smart TV, across Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL.

Also, JioCinema's coverage includes live commentary in multiple languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Haryanvi.

Expand Tweet

For those who want to experiment with viewing, they can try out multi-camera options. By switching to Hero Cam, fans can keep track of star players in an IPL 2024 match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback