KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 31 of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 16. Rajasthan are on top of the points table, with 10 points from six matches. Kolkata are second, having registered four wins in five matches.

KKR will head into Tuesday's match high on confidence, having beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by eight wickets in their previous match at Eden Gardens. Fielding first, Kolkata did a great job to hold LSG to 161-7 as Mitchell Starc starred with 3-28. In the chase, Philip Salt smashed 89* in only 47 balls as KKR eased past the finish line in 15.4 overs.

RR beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by three wickets in their last game in Mullanpur. Fielding first, Rajasthan came up with a clinical effort to hold PBKS to 147-8, with Keshav Maharaj picking up 2-23. Rajasthan stumbled in the chase, but Shimron Hetmyer's cameo of 27* in 10 balls lifted them to a thrilling win.

Today's KKR vs RR toss result

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. Sanju Samson stated:

"It might be a bit better to bat here [second ]. Very much excited to be back at Eden Gardens."

For RR, Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin, who missed the previous game due to fitness issues are back. KKR are going in with the same team.

KKR vs RR - Today's match playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

Kolkata subs: Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan subs: Jos Buttler, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nandre Burger, Shubham Dubey

Today's KKR vs RR pitch report

According to Michael Clarke, the surface is a really good and even one. Clarke feels both teams would be looking to chase and advised batters to maximize the new ball while its rock hard. Clarke also believes that dew will be a factor due to the extremely humid conditions.

Today's KKR vs RR match players list

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abid Mushtaq, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore

Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Michael Gough, Ulhas Gandhe

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Amit Sharma

