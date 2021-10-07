KKR vs RR memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

It's no surprise that the joke is on Rajasthan Royals (RR) after a horrendous batting display against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their final league game on Thursday.

After KKR scored 171/4, thanks to a half-century from Shubman Gill, RR suffered an incredible batting collapse, getting bowled out for 85.

RR's disastrous display meant KKR got a big boost in their net run rate, virtually sealing them a spot in the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians play their final league game tomorrow, but it already looks improbable for them to catch up to KKR's net run rate before this match. So they are out of contention now for all practical purposes.

Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat, but the decision proved to be costly.

While Gill and Venkatesh Iyer got off to a watchful start, they kicked on soon enough. Iyer fell in the 11th over for 38 trying to up the tempo, but KKR did not slow down.

Nitish Rana fell for 12 off five before Rahul Tripathi joined the party. Gill brought up his second consecutive half-century before perishing in the 16th over, but Tripathi kept going along with Dinesh Karthik.

Tripathi scored 21 off 14, while Karthik and Eoin Morgan managed to push KKR to a good total. Karthik finished with 14 off 11, while Morgan scored 13.

The Royals came out to bat, but Morgan's decision to open the bowling with Shakib al Hasan paid off as he removed Yashaswi Jaiswal with no runs on the board.

Shivam Mavi struck with the first ball of the next over as Morgan took a good catch to send Samson packing.

The rest were also quick to fall, with the scoreline reading 35/7 after nine overs. However, Rahul Tewatia stepped in and saved the team from complete embarrassment, guiding Rajasthan to a somewhat respectable total.

Tewatia finished with 44 off 36 balls before being bowled by Shivam Mavi.

Mavi took four wickets, while Lockie Ferguson picked up three. Spinners Shakib, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine shared a scalp apiece for KKR as they romped to a 86-run victory.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between KKR and RR

Cricket fans had a field day as Rajasthan Royals became fodder for the trolls.

Mumbai Indians also fell victim to the trolling as the match saw their hopes of making the playoffs effectively end with a game to spare.

Here are the 10 best memes from the match, including one from the defeated Royals themselves:

Vivek singh @Vivek_singh125

(Hmare against hi fluke hona tha😐) #RR Brutally struggling against mi, kkr. Me csk fan feeling right now:(Hmare against hi fluke hona tha😐) #RR Brutally struggling against mi, kkr. Me csk fan feeling right now:

(Hmare against hi fluke hona tha😐) https://t.co/JueiUTU44l

பயில்வான் பாலகுரு @janaramz

#KKRvRR RCB fans shouting at Tewatia for helping RR pass 49 mark. RCB fans shouting at Tewatia for helping RR pass 49 mark.

#KKRvRR https://t.co/ry7YglHVH6

