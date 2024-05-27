KKR vs SRH, Final: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In a completely one-sided encounter, KKR knocked over SRH for 113 after being asked to bowl first. They gunned down the target in 10.3 overs to be the crowned IPL champions for the third time.

Batting first, the Sunrisers never got into any sort of rhythm. Mitchell Starc got KKR off to a sensational start, knocking over Abhishek Sharma (2) with a brute. The left-arm pacer got a length ball to pitch on middle and deviate to knock the off stump, completely bamboozling Abhishek. The left-hander's dismissal set the tone of the summit clash.

Travis Head registered his third duck in four matches, poking at a length ball from Vaibhav Arora that shaped away. Rahul Tripathi (9) top-edged a flick off Starc, while Nitish Kumar Reddy (13) nicked one that seamed away from Harshit Rana. SRH lost half their side for 62 when Aiden Markram (20) pulled one from Andre Russell to long-on.

KKR's domination continued as Shahbaz Ahmed (8) top-edged a sweep off Varun Chakravarthy to short fine leg. Impact Player Abdul Samad (4) was the next to go, nicking a full and wide delivery from Russell to the wicketkeeper.

Heinrich Klaasen (16)'s stay also ended when he dragged an off-cutter from Rana onto his stumps. A cameo from skipper Pat Cummins (24 off 19) took SRH past the 110-run mark, but it was never going to be enough to challenge KKR.

In response, the Knight Riders lost Sunil Narine for six as he tried to take on Cummins. However, Kolkata were in complete command of the chase as Venkatesh Iyer (52* off 26) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39 off 32) added 91 for the second wicket.

Gurbaz was dismissed in bizarre fashion, adjudged lbw to Shahbaz. The Kolkata opener reviewed the decision but had to walk back, as ball-tracking and UltraEdge were down. Venkatesh, though, hammered four fours and three sixes and had his skipper Shreyas Iyer (6* off 3) for company when the winning runs were hit.

KKR vs SRH, Final: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Starc was brilliant for KKR with figures of 2-14. He got the big scalps of Abhishek and Tripathi. Russell claimed three wickets, while Rana chipped in with two. With the bat, Venkatesh dominated the chase.

For SRH, Cummins top-scored with 24 and picked up a wicket, but there was nothing much from the others.

Starc was named the Player of the IPL 2024 final for his brilliant spell that put SRH on the back foot.

