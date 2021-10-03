KKR vs SRH: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 49 of IPL 2021

After losing their last IPL 2021 game against the Punjab Kings, the Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight in Dubai.

SRH have zero chance of qualifying for the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League, but they could spoil KKR's party.

The Knight Riders need to win their upcoming IPL 2021 matches to stay alive in the race to the playoffs.

They will have confidence on their side as they had beaten the Sunrisers earlier this year. But KKR do not have much momentum as they have lost two of their last three fixtures.

On the other side, SRH will look to avenge their previous defeat against KKR in IPL 2021 and try to finish higher in the points table. Before KKR and SRH cross swords in IPL 2021 again, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

KKR vs SRH head-to-head stats

Kolkata Knight Riders lead the head-to-head record against Sunrisers Hyderabad 13-7. As mentioned ahead, KKR emerged victorious in their first IPL 2021 battle against SRH.

Speaking of their head-to-head record in the UAE, KKR leads 2-0. The Knight Riders beat the Sunrisers both times they crossed paths in IPL 2020.

KKR vs SRH: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 47 of IPL 2021

David Warner leads the SRH batting charts in matches against KKR. The southpaw has scored 619 runs while donning the SRH jersey versus KKR.

Among current KKR players, Nitish Rana has the most runs (261) against SRH. The left-handed batter smashed a fifty versus Hyderabad earlier in IPL 2021.

Also Read

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has bagged 20 wickets against KKR, the most by any SRH player. His best figures against Kolkata are 3/19.

Sunil Narine has dismissed 10 SRH batters in his IPL career. The KKR spinner has an economy rate of 6.67 against SRH.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win Match 49 of IPL 2021? Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad 0 votes so far