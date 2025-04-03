  • home icon
KKR vs SRH Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Apr 03, 2025 07:00 IST
2024 IPL Final - Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 15 of IP 2025 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 3. This will be a rematch of last year's final in which KKR thumped SRH by eight wickets. Defending champions Kolkata have lost two of the three matches they have played. Hyderabad have also suffered a similar fate.

A hapless KKR were hammered by Mumbai Indians (MI) by eight wickets in their previous match at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, Kolkata were bundled out for 116 in 16.2 overs as MI's left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar (3-24) made a sensational debut. KKR's batters will need to step up. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane must lead the way, while the likes of Venkatesh Iyer also need to contribute.

SRH's ultra-aggressive batting approach hasn't worked in IPL 2025, barring the opening game. Hyderabad went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets in their previous match in Visakhapatnam. Aniket Verma (74 off 41) played an explosive knock, but the batting crumbled around him. Abhishek Sharma has had an underwhelming start to the season and will be keen to change things around.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunisers Hyderabad have clashed 28 times in the IPL, with KKR having a 19-9 lead in the head-to-head battle. Kolkata beat Hyderabad in all three meetings last season.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 28

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 19

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 9

Matches with No Result - 0

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunisers Hyderabad head-to-head record at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders have a dominant record over Sunisers Hyderabad at home as well. The two sides have clashed 10 times at Eden Gardens, with KKR having an impressive 7-3 win-loss record.

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 7

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad matches

Kolkata Knight Riders have won four of the last five matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, which includes the 2024 final. SRH's last win over KKR in the IPL came when they registered a 23-run at Eden Gardens in IPL 2023.

Here's a summary of the last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad games:

  • KKR (114/2) beat SRH (113) by 8 wickets, May 26, 2024
  • KKR (164/2) beat SRH (159) by 8 wickets, May 21, 2024
  • KKR (208/7) beat SRH (204/7) by 4 runs, March 23, 2024
  • KKR (171/9) beat SRH (166/8) by 5 runs, May 4, 2023
  • SRH (228/4) beat KKR (205/7) by 23 runs, April 14, 2023

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
