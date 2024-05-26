KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. The same two sides met in Qualifier 1 by virtue of occupying the top two slots after the league stage. KKR became the first team to book their place in the IPL 2024 final, hammering SRH by eight wickets in the playoff match in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad took on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 in Chennai and registered a comprehensive 36-run triumph to set up another clash with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 final. Batting first against RR, Hyderabad put up 175-9 before restricting Rajasthan to 139-7.

On paper, the Knight Riders have the upper hand over Sunrisers heading into the final. They have an 18-9 win loss record over SRH in the IPL. Before Qualifier 1, KKR also beat the Sunrisers by four runs in the league stage. All that would matter in the final, though, is which team plays better on the day.

Today's KKR vs SRH toss result

SRH have won the toss and opted to bat first. Captain Pat Cummins said:

“Looks like a good wicket. Never the best at reading wickets, but this looks like a good one. We are pretty well set up to bat first, so we'll give it a crack.”

Both teams have decided to go in with the same set of players from their last game.

KKR vs SRH - Today's match playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata subs: Nitish Rana, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, KS Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Hyderabad subs: Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Washington Sundar

Today's KKR vs SRH pitch report

It’s a red clay surface for the final. Matthew Hayden explains that such pitches tend to have a lot of bounce. The wicket has been very well prepared, so it will be a high-scoring match, he adds. The total could be in the 180-190 range and batters can sit back and use the bounce. There is not going to be a lot of spin, Hayden concluded.

Today's KKR vs SRH match players list

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

KKR vs SRH - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Jayaraman Madanagopal

TV umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Manu Nayar

