KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number three of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 23. This will be the second match of the first double-header of the tournament.

Both Kolkata and Hyderabad will be keen to get their IPL 2024 campaigns off to positive starts after struggling last season. KKR ended in seventh position in the points table last year as they won six and lost eight of their 14 matches. On the other hand, SRH had a totally disastrous season. They won only four out of their 14 matches and finished in last position.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be bolstered by the return of captain Shreyas Iyer, who missed the previous season due to injury. Speaking of SunRisers Hyderabad, they have a new captain in Australia's Pat Cummins, who led his side to victory in the ODI World Cup in India last year. There will be plenty of expectations from Cummins, who was purchased for ₹20.50 crore at the mini-auction in Dubai.

Today's KKR vs SRH toss result

SRH have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Pat Cummins said:

"The wicket looks pretty good. We'll try and keep them [KKR] to a small total and chase it down."

Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram are the other overseas players in Hyderabad XI. For KKR, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Mitchell Starc are playing.

KKR vs SRH - Today's match playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (w),Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

SunRisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Today's KKR vs SRH pitch report

Brian Lara reckons that there are a lots of runs on the surface. According to him, it's an even pitch with a tinge of brown grass and looks like an absolute belter for batters. He adds that there is experience on both sides to protect runs.

Today's KKR vs SRH match players list

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Philip Salt (w), Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Vaibhav Arora

SunRisers Hyderabad squad: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Jaydev Unadkat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Nitish Reddy, Upendra Yadav

KKR vs SRH - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Rohan Pandit, Yeshwant Barde

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar