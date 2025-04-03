KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 15 of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is being billed as a rematch of last year's final in which KKR hammered SRH by eight wickets in a one-sided contest at Chepauk.

Kolkata went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by eight wickets in their previous match at the Wankhede Stadium, suffering their second defeat in three games. Batting first, KKR came up with a poor effort to be bundled out for 116 in 16.2 overs. While Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock have got some runs, the form of Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh would worry the franchise to an extent.

Hyderabad also suffered a seven-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous match in Visakhapatnam. Batting first, they were held to 163 even as Aniket Verma top-scored with 74 off 41 balls. SRH would want big runs from Abhishek Sharma. In the bowling department, skipper Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami haven't quite hit their straps yet.

Today's KKR vs SRH toss result

SRH won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Cummins quipped:

“Looks like a pretty good wicket. I am pretty terrible at reading surfaces, so who knows.”

Kamindu Mendis makes his IPL debut for SRH, while Simarjeet Singh is back in the playing XI. For KKR, Moeen Ali comes in for Spencer Johnson.

KKR vs SRH - Today's match playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (w), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR Impact Subs: Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Rovman Powell

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari

SRH Impact Subs: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat

Today's KKR vs SRH pitch report

“It is a pretty good surface. It’s really firm and well put together, great covering of grass. There's a bit in it for the fast bowlers if they have the guts to go fuller. You can get some spin with the new ball as well. Otherwise, it's a batting paradise. If you bat first, make sure you get 200 or more. Dew could come in and make the ball skid.” – Pommie Mbangwa and Eoin Morgan

Today's KKR vs SRH match players list

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Eshan Malinga, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis

KKR vs SRH - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Akshay Totre

TV umpire: Rohan Pandit

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

