KKR vs SRH memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost another game in IPL 2021 as the Kolkata Knight Riders beat them by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. SRH's batters failed again in the 2021 Indian Premier League season, leading to their team's defeat.

Kane Williamson won the toss and asked KKR to bowl first. SRH got off to a disastrous start as their top three batters were back in the dressing room before the seventh over ended. Wriddhiman Saha lost his wicket on the match's second ball, while Jason Roy departed to the dressing room after a 13-ball ten.

Skipper Williamson hit four fours in his 26-run knock before getting run-out courtesy of a throw from Shakib Al Hasan. Contributions from Priyam Garg (21) and Abdul Samad (25) helped the Orange Army touch the 100-run mark. Eventually, they set a 116-run target for the Knight Riders.

In reply, the Kolkata-based franchise lost two wickets in the first seven overs, but a half-century from Shubman Gill took them closer to the target. Gill aggregated 57 runs off 51 deliveries, smashing ten fours.

Nitish Rana supported him with a 33-ball 25. In the end, the duo of Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan completed the formalities, guiding KKR to their sixth win of IPL 2021.

With the win, KKR have tightened their grip over fourth position in the IPL 2021 standings. They are two points ahead of the Mumbai Indians, the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 league phase.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Fans shared some hilarious memes on social media during the IPL 2021 game between KKR and SRH. Here are some of the top memes:

