KKR vs SRH: What happened in yesterday's match at IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four runs in yesterday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sent into bat after losing the toss, KKR posted 208/7 on the board as Andre Russell clobbered an unbeaten 64 off 25 balls.

In the chase, SRH seemed down and out at 145/5 in the 17th over. However, Heinrich Klaasen slammed 63 off 29 balls to give Kolkata a scare before perishing off the penultimate delivery of the match.

With three overs left in the chase, Hyderabad needed 60 runs. Klaasen clubbed Varun Chakravarthy for two sixes in the 18th over, while Shahbaz Ahmed also slammed a maximum as 21 runs came off the over.

Expand Tweet

Klaasen then launched into Mitchell Starc in the 19th over and hammered the most expensive IPL player for three sixes. Shahbaz hit another maximum off the last ball as 26 runs came off the penultimate over.

The equation came down to 13 runs off the last over. Klaasen slammed the first ball from Harshit Rana for six over fine leg. Shahbaz (16), however, was caught at long-on off the third ball. Klaasen fell to a brilliant catch by Suyash Sharma at short third man off the penultimate ball as SRH finished on 204/7.

Expand Tweet

Earlier, SunRisers Hyderabad got off to a flying start courtesy of Mayank Agarwal (32 off 21) and Abhishek Sharma (32 off 19). However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and, until Klaasen's brutal attack, seemed behind in the game.

Russell blitz lifts KKR past 200

Batting first, KKR got off to a poor start as they lost their first four wickets for 51 runs inside eight overs. Sunil Narine (2) was run out by a direct hit from Shahbaz, Venkatesh Iyer (7) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (0) fell in the same over to T Natarajan. Venkatesh gave a catch to cover, while Shreyas chipped one to mid-off.

Nitish Rana (9) played a poor stroke, attempting a reverse hit off Mayank Markande and gave a catch to backward point. Opener Phil Salt (54 off 40) added 54 for the fifth wicket with Ramandeep Singh (35 off 17) to lift Kolkata Knight Riders.

Expand Tweet

Following the dismissal of the duo, Russell and Rinku Singh (23 off 15) combined to add 81 for the seventh wicket in a blazing stand. Russell tonked Markande for three sixes in the 16th over and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for two fours and two sixes in the penultimate over, racing past his half-century.

KKR vs SRH: Who was Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match

Russell had a brilliant all-round game for KKR. He slammed a superb half-century and claimed two wickets. Harshit impressed under pressure, finishing with 3/33.

For SRH, left-arm pacer Natarajan picked up three wickets, while Klaasen played a brilliant knock in a losing cause.

Russell was named Player of the Match for his sensational all-round show.