KL Rahul brutally trolls Kevin Pietersen over Maldives vacation amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Delhi Capitals' (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul trolled mentor Kevin Pietersen while they were gearing up for their IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT), to be played on Saturday, April 19, in Ahmedabad. With Pietersen casually asking what a mentor does, Rahul joked that their role was to go to the Maldives for two weeks mid-season.

Ad

Pietersen, who has played for multiple franchises in the lucrative league, including Delhi, returned as a mentor for them ahead of this edition. The former England batter has been active behind the scenes and was spotted offering advice to opener Jake Fraser-McGurk during a strategic timeout in the clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

With Titans skipper Shubman Gill greeting Pietersen and asking if he was enjoying the role of a mentor, the 44-year-old said:

Ad

Trending

"Bro, what's a mentor? No one knows what a mentor is. Can you tell me what a mentor is?

Rahul, in turn, responded:

"Mentor is someone who goes to Maldives for two weeks mid-season."

Fans can watch the video shared by DC's X handle below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rahul, meanwhile, has been in excellent form with the bat in IPL 2025. Although the last two games didn't go well for him, the Karnataka-born cricketer began his season with a cameo (15) against the SunRisers, followed by 77 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and 93* while facing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Delhi Capitals looking for their sixth victory in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Capitals are aiming to win their sixth match in IPL 2025, having won five and lost only one this year. Their performance was especially brilliant against the Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, as the game went down to the Super Over.

Ad

Mitchell Starc, who has led the new-ball attack brilliantly, was in the thick of things against the Royals, who required only nine runs in the 20th over. The left-arm speedster conceded only 11 in the Super Over, and Tristan Stubbs sealed the win with a maximum.

The Titans, meanwhile, are coming off a defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants and will be looking to avoid another one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More