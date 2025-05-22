KL Rahul catches up with Rohit Sharma in heartwarming moment after MI vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

KL Rahul caught up with Rohit Sharma after the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday, May 21 at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

Impact substitutes Rohit and Rahul didn't have great games with the bat, scoring 5 and 11, respectively. A collective effort from their bowling unit helped MI notch up a comfortable 59-run victory, though. Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match for his magnificent knock of 73* (43), which helped the hosts reach a competitive first-innings total of 180.

Delhi posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) to give a glimpse of the post-match interaction between KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma at the stadium. The two senior Indian cricketers were seen having a friendly conversation.

You can watch the video below:

"He's a 500 to 600-run bank"- Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul after DC's disappointing loss in IPL 2025 clash vs MI

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra reviewed Delhi Capitals' performance in the IPL this season after they were eliminated from the playoff race after losing to Mumbai Indians.

He pointed out the instability in their batting department and opined that they didn't use their resources optimally. In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Between 2018 and 2025, 2023 is the only year when KL Rahul hasn't scored more than 500 runs. He is a 500 to 600-run bank, and you made him open only thrice. It's a pity. He made a hundred once, scored 77 and became the Player of the Match another time, and this was the third time you made him open. They made Karun Nair open, played him and then dropped him.

"Sameer Rizvi came up the order. Abishek Porel was moved up and down the order. Faf du Plessis with Jake Fraser-McGurk, and then something else. Ashutosh Sharma was playing well. He won them the first match alongside Vipraj Nigam, but after that, they said it's okay if he doesn't bat," Chopra continued.

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let's know your opinions in the comments section.

