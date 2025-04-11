KL Rahul comes up with an authoritative celebration after guiding DC to victory with a scintillating 93* in IPL 2025 match vs RCB [Watch]

Delhi Capitals' wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul came up with an authoritative celebration after his sublime knock against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. He uttered some words aggressively after hitting a maximum and pointed to the ground as if to say how well he knows the conditions of the venue.
Rahul played a cameo in his first match of the season against the SunRisers Hyderabad. However, the Karnataka-born cricketer has been magnificent in the last two games. He opened the innings against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and smashed 77 and has followed it up with an unbeaten 93 in tricky conditions to see the Capitals over the line against RCB.
Watch the celebration here:
Batting first, the Royal Challengers got off to a breezy start as Phil Salt dished out an assault in Mitchell Starc's second over. Salt's run-out changed the complexion of the game and the home side began losing wickets at regular intervals. Tim David's impetus in the death overs gave the Royal Challengers a decent 163 on the board.
The Capitals suffered a top-order collapse of their own, slipping to 20/3. However, the experienced keeper-batter weathered the storm well, first with Axar Patel, followed by Tristan Stubbs as the Capitals stayed unbeaten.
"On a wicket like this, I knew what my pockets were" - KL Rahul
After earning the Player of the Match award, the elegant right-hander said he could judge the track how it was playing by standing behind the stumps when RCB batted, giving him a good headstart.
The 32-year-old explained:
"It was a slightly tricky wicket but what helped me was being behind the stumps for 20 overs, watching how the wicket played. The ball sat in the wicket but it was consistent throughout, it was one-paced. I knew what my shots are, wanted to get off to a good start, and then assess it accordingly. It depends on the conditions and the ground and the dimensions. On a wicket like this, I knew what my pockets were."
The Delhi Capitals will next face the Mumbai Indians at home on April 13, Sunday at home.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS