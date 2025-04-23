KL Rahul displays some swagger while celebrating his half-century in LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) keeper-batter KL Rahul celebrated with plenty of swagger after bringing up his half-century against his former side, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The two teams went head-to-head in the 40th game of the season on Tuesday, April 22, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
On the first ball of the 18th over in DC’s innings, Rahul took a single to bring up his fifty off 40 balls, marking his third of the season. He celebrated in style, patting his bat on his back in acknowledgment of his achievement.
Fans can watch the video here:
Chasing 160, DC lost Karun Nair early for 15 off nine balls. However, Abishek Porel and KL Rahul steadied the ship, adding a brilliant 69-run partnership off 49 balls. Porel played a key role, scoring 51 off 36 balls, including five boundaries and one six, marking his first half-century of the season.
Axar Patel then joined KL Rahul, and the two put together an unbeaten 56-run partnership off 36 balls for the third wicket. KL Rahul remained not out on 57 off 42 balls, while Axar finished on 34* off 20 balls, as DC cruised to a convincing eight-wicket win with 13 balls to spare.
LSG's middle order collapses in their clash against DC in IPL 2025
After being asked to bat first, Lucknow Super Giants openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh added 51 runs in the powerplay. The pair built an 87-run opening stand off 60 balls before Markram was dismissed for 52 off 33 balls by Dushmantha Chameera.
Nicholas Pooran (9) and Abdul Samad (2) failed to make an impact, and shortly after, Marsh was dismissed for 45, as LSG slipped from 99/1 to 110/4.
Ayush Badoni played a handy cameo, scoring 36 off 21 balls, while David Miller remained unbeaten on 14 off 15 balls, failing to accelerate the scoring. LSG finished at 159/6 in 20 overs. Mukesh Kumar was the standout bowler for DC, claiming four wickets.
