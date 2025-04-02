KL Rahul has fun in the pool ahead of CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

On Wednesday, April 2, Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was seen in a laid-back mood as he posted pictures on social media, enjoying some time by the pool.

Ad

The 32-year-old, who was bought by the franchise for INR 14 crore during the 2025 mega-auction, missed the season opener against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 24, as he welcomed his daughter with actress wife Athiya Shetty on the same day.

Rahul made his DC debut in their second game of the season against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, March 30, in Visakhapatnam. Batting first, SRH were restricted to 163 runs, with Aniket Varma top-scoring with 74 off 41 balls. Mitchell Starc was the star with the ball, claiming five wickets for the Capitals.

Ad

Trending

In response, Jake Fraser-McGurk contributed a solid 38 off 32 balls, while Faf du Plessis played a blistering knock of 50 off 27 balls. Rahul added a quick 15 off just five balls.

Abhishek Porel remained unbeaten on 34 off 18 balls, and Tristan Stubbs finished on 21* off 14 balls as DC chased down the target with seven wickets in hand, winning with four overs to spare and securing their second consecutive victory.

Ahead of their third game of the season, KL Rahul took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 2, to share a post featuring a few snapshots from training, along with some pictures of him relaxing by the pool. He captioned the post:

Ad

“Bit of this, bit of that.”

Ad

DC will next face five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, April 5, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ruturaj Gaikwad's team have played three matches so far, winning one and losing two.

KL Rahul has a stellar IPL record

KL Rahul made his IPL debut in the 2013 season and has since played 133 matches, scoring 4,698 runs in 124 innings at an impressive average of 45.17 and a strike rate of 134.84. He has hit 37 fifties and four centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2020 season.

The 2020 season was particularly memorable for Rahul, as he enjoyed his most successful campaign while playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS). He accumulated 670 runs in 14 innings, averaging 55.83, with five fifties and one century.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback