Mitchell Starc vs Pat Cummins - comparing their stats after 43 IPL matches

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, two of the best fast bowlers in world cricket, are currently representing their respective teams in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Cummins continues to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) while Starc is playing for the Delhi Capitals (DC) this time around.

Ad

The two sides faced off recently on Sunday, March 30, at Visakhapatnam. Delhi emerged on top with a seven-wicket win and Mitchell Starc played a massive role, picking up five wickets from his 3.4 overs. So far this season, the left-arm quick has bagged eight wickets from two games.

On the other hand, Pat Cummins has played three matches so far but has managed to pick up only two wickets, both coming against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Ad

Trending

Starc has played in only four IPL seasons so far, including the 2025 edition, while Cummins is playing his eighth season.

Having said that, let us compare the stats of the two in the IPL after their first 43 matches in the league.

Comparing the stats of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins after 43 IPL matches

#1 Most wickets

DC pacer Mitchell Starc, as mentioned above, is playing only his fourth IPL season. He began his journey with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2014 and played for them in 2015 as well. After a long gap, he returned to the league, playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024. Starc has picked up 59 wickets from 43 matches so far.

Ad

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins has played 61 IPL matches in his career till date and has picked up 65 wickets. He began in 2014 with KKR. Talking about his numbers from his first 43 IPL games, Cummins had picked up 46 wickets.

Player Matches Innings Wickets Mitchell Starc 43 41 59 Pat Cummins 43 43 46

Ad

#2 Average and Economy Rate

Mitchell Starc has been a wicket-taking bowler in his short IPL career and has also maintained a decent average and economy. From his 43 games, he has an average of 20.57 and an economy rate of 8.30.

On the other hand, Pat Cummins has an overall average of 31.36 and economy rate of 8.91 from his 61 IPL matches. However, looking at his first 43 games, the SRH skipper had an average of 30.19 and an economy rate of 8.54. While both bowlers have almost similar economy rates, Starc is better than Cummins in terms of bowling average.

Ad

Player Matches Average Economy Rate Mitchell Starc 43 20.57 8.30 Pat Cummins 43 30.19 8.54

Ad

#3 Most 4-wicket and 5-wicket hauls

Mitchell Starc has two four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul in his IPL career so far. His first four-wicket haul came in 2015 with RCB while his other four-wicket haul came for KKR in the IPL 2024 final. His five-wicket haul came for DC in the game against SRH, where he picked up 5/35, which are also his best figures in the IPL.

Pat Cummins has only one four-wicket haul in his entire IPL career and does not have a single five-wicket haul to his name. His only four-wicket haul came within his first 43 IPL games itself. It was in the 2020 season, where he picked up 4/34 from four overs against the Rajasthan Royals in Dubai. These are still his best figures.

Ad

Player Matches 4-wicket haul 5-wicket haul Best Figures Mitchell Starc 43 2 1 5/35 Pat Cummins 43 1 0 4/34

Ad

Conclusion

Mitchell Starc may have played fewer IPL games than Pat Cummins overall. However, he has had a better impact with the ball in terms of picking up wickets and delivering big performances.

Starc not only has more wickets than Cummins but also has a better average and economy rate in 43 games. He had an impressive season for KKR last year and even delivered with a four-wicket haul in the final, where they beat Pat Cummins's SRH side.

Cummins has been solid as a leader for SRH but as far as bowling is concerned, Starc has definitely been the better of the two quicks in the IPL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback