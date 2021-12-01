KL Rahul, Pandya brothers spotted attending 'Tadap' movie screening with Athiya Shetty and her family

India's new T20I vice-captain KL Rahul attended a special screening of the movie Tadap along with Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal. The movie features Ahan Shetty, the brother of Rahul's girlfriend Athiya Shetty.

Bombay Times posted some exclusive pictures from the movie's screening. Fans can see a carousel of photos featuring KL Rahul and the Shetty family.

A video featuring the Pandya brothers has also been uploaded on Instagram. You can see the photos and video right here.

Indian tennis star Leander Paes also attended the movie screening along with some famous names from the B-Town.

KL Rahul and Pandya brothers have not been retained by their teams ahead of IPL Auction 2022

KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are away from the cricket field right now.

Rahul got injured ahead of the Test series against New Zealand, while Hardik has reportedly asked for some time off from the selectors so he can work on his bowling skills. Krunal recently stepped down as Baroda's captain.

Eight IPL franchises announced their respective lists of players retained ahead of IPL Auction 2022. None of the three aforementioned cricketers found a place in the eight lists.

Rahul himself asked for his release from the Punjab Kings, but the Pandya brothers lost their contracts because the Mumbai Indians could retain only their top four players.

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya could join the two new teams ahead of IPL Auction 2022

KL Rahul has reportedly received a huge offer from the Lucknow franchise ahead of the IPL Auction 2022. Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad franchise may approach the Pandya brothers.

It will be interesting to see if all three players earn contracts before the IPL Auction 2022 or if they go under the hammer.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar