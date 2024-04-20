KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad slapped with heavy fines for slow over-rates in LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 match

The BCCI imposed fines on both the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for maintaining slow over-rates in their IPL 2024 clash on Friday at the Ekana International Stadium. The BCCI has imposed fines worth ₹12 lakh each on the two teams' skippers.

The statement on the official website read as below, with Rahul committing his first offence of the season.

"Mr KL Rahul, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rahul was fined INR 12 Lac."

The same applied to Gaikwad, who too committed his first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

"Mr Ruturaj Gaikwad, Captain, Chennai Super Kings has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined INR 12 Lac."

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri acknowledged the teams' struggles to complete the overs on time while commentating and recommended a 7 PM start for matches going forward.

KL Rahul stars in LSG's massive win at home

LSG skipper KL Rahul. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Rahul was outstanding with the bat on the night as he spearheaded LSG to an eight-wicket win over the Super Kings. The Karnataka-born cricketer struck 82 as the home side chased down 177 with eight wickets to spare in 19 overs.

The 134-run opening partnership between Rahul and Quinton de Kock set things up perfectly. Earlier, Krunal Pandya starred with excellent figures of 3-0-16-2, dismissing Ajinkya Rahane and Sameer Rizvi.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download CricRocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more! 🚀☄️

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback