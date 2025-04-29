KL Rahul's call backfires as he is run out for 7 by Sunil Narine's stunning direct hit in DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter KL Rahul was caught narrowly short of his ground as Sunil Narine successfully executed a direct hit in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The wicket-keeper batter went through with his call for a quick single, but he had to depart after scoring just seven runs during the run chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 29.

KL Rahul had to come into bat inside the powerplay yet again after the top order failed to fire. With Faf du Plessis looking in sublime touch at the other end, the No.4 batter had to play a crucial role in the battle against the KKR spin trio in the middle overs.

KL Rahul concluded the powerplay with a boundary off Varun Chakaravarthy to take DC's score to 58-2, almost in line compared to the required run rate.

Midway through the next over by Anukul Roy, Faf du Plessis nudged a ball behind square. Although he showed intent for a quick single, he hesitated after taking a couple of steps down the pitch. KL Rahul, who had the view of the ball, committed to the run and marched full steam ahead.

Sunil Narine, stationed at short fine leg, picked up and threw the ball in one swift motion. The ball hit the stumps just as KL Rahul was about to cross the crease. The wicket-keeper was confident of completing the run, and did not expect a direct hit, as he did not put in a dive. Replays showed that Rahul's bat was on the line, but not beyond it when the bails were dislodged.

Have a look at the run out right here:

The early dismissal continues KL Rahul's woeful string of scores at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He is yet to record an innings with a strike rate of over 120 at the venue this season.

KL Rahul has been run out in the IPL thrice in his career, and the last time he was dismissed in such a manner was incidentally against KKR itself during the 2022 season.

Axar Patel struggling with an injured hand, but DC continue to go strong in the run chase after KL Rahul's dismissal

KL Rahul's wicket left DC reeling at 60-3 in the seventh over, leaving KKR firmly in command of proceedings. However, skipper Axar Patel, battling an injury, came out full of intent to direct the momentum back in favor of the hosts.

Faf du Plessis has got to his fifty at the other end while KKR are desperate for a breakthrough and expose DC's finishers as soon as possible. At the time of writing, DC are placed well at 121-3 after 12 overs.

