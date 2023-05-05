KL Rahul set to miss the remainder of IPL 2023 and WTC final; set to undergo thigh surgery

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul is all set to miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final following the hip injury he sustained while fielding against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The right-handed batter confirmed that he will undergo thigh surgery and work on his rehabilitation and recovery for the next few weeks. Sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram, KL Rahul wrote:

“After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It's a tough call to make, but I know it's the right one to ensure a full recovery.”

He continued:

“As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I'm confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I'll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game. @lucknowsupergiant

The 31-year-old added that he is unlikely to play the WTC final against Australia, scheduled to be played at the Oval in London, starting from June 7.

“Absolutely gutted that I won't be at the Oval next month with Team India. I'll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority. @indiancricketteam,” he added.

In KL Rahul's absence, all-rounder Krunal Pandya led Lucknow against RCB and CSK. He is likely to captain the side in their remaining games in IPL 2023.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), meanwhile, is yet to name any replacement for the injured batter for the WTC final.

Suryakumar Yadav likely to replace KL Rahul for WTC final - Reports

In KL Rahul’s absence, Suryakumar Yadav might be included in the India squad. As per the Times of India, the right-handed batter might be named as standby. As per a BCCI source, he has been asked to keep his UK visa ready.

Suryakumar made his Test debut in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Nagpur but failed to make a mark. He scored eight runs in one match before being left out of the playing XI.

The report also added that Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, and Navdeep Saini have already been picked as standbys for the WTC final.

Meanwhile, Jaydev Undakat is already doubtful for the ICC marquee event following his shoulder injury while bowling in the nets for LSG. Team India are already without ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Senior batter Ajinkya Rahane replaced injured Shreyas Iyer, who suffered an injury during the Test series against Australia.

Team India squad for the WTC final against Australia

India’s Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul (ruled out), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

