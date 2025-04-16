KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty purchase land in Thane West worth slightly less than his IPL 2025 salary: Reports

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and his father-in-law, actor Suniel Shetty, have purchased a land in Thane West, according to a report by the Times of India. The land, jointly purchased by the two, is worth ₹9.85 crore.
This amount is only slightly less than KL Rahul's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 salary. The star wicket-keeper batter was acquired by Delhi Capitals (DC) during the mega auctions for ₹14 crore.
The property falls in Owale, Thane West, which is close to Ghodbunder Road. This is located between Anand Nagar and Kasarvadavali. The report also added that, as per records from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, which is also reviewed by Square Yards, the transaction was registered officially in March 2025. Ghodbunder Road links Thane West and the Eastern and Western Highways, giving access to important districts in Thane, Mumbai, and western suburbs.
Further, the land purchased by KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty includes seven acres of undivided land and is a part of a bigger 30-acre and 17-guntha property. A stamp duty of ₹68.96 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000 were also added in the transaction.
KL Rahul's impressive form in IPL 2025
Coming to the ongoing IPL 2025 season, KL Rahul has repaid the faith that DC showed in him. He missed their opening game due to the birth of his child but has returned in grand fashion.
The wicket-keeper batter has played four games and has scored 200 runs at an average of 66.66 and a strike-rate of 163.93 with two half-centuries as well. While he was criticised for his low strike-rate last season, KL Rahul has come back with an aggressive and attacking approach this time around.
His best performance so far this season came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, when he smashed an unbeaten 93 to help DC register a six-wicket win. Chasing 164, DC were down to 58/4 at one stage. However, Rahul's knock of 93* from just 53 balls, including seven fours and six maximums at a strike-rate of 175.47, ensured they got over the line with no further trouble and finished the game in just 17.5 overs eventually.
