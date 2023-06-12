"Knew I had to take my opportunity" - RR CEO on what Dhruv Jurel told him ahead of IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) CEO Jake Lush McCrum recently spoke about how keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel was of their key players in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

He revealed that before the start of the season, Jurel told him that he knew he had to make the most of his chances. McCrum mentioned that this was the reason behind the youngster's attacking approach.

Speaking to News18 CricketNext, here's what McCrum said about Jurel:

"Spectacular. I think he (Dhruv Jurel) was fearless. Last season, he didn’t play. This time, he came to me and said, 'Jake, last year not playing, prepared me for this moment. I have been in the dugout many times, and I have seen the players go on and off."

"I knew I had to take my opportunity, and if you don’t take your opportunity in the IPL, you might not get another one.' And so he went in there fearlessly."

Notably, Jurel excelled in the role of a finisher for the Rajsthan-based side. The swashbuckling batter received widespread praise for his explosive cameos. The 22-year-old mustered 152 runs across 11 innings at a fantastic strike rate of 172.72.

"Works harder than almost anyone" - Jake Lush McCrum on Dhruv Jurel

Jake Lush McCrum further stated that he had a conversation with Dhruv Jurel after the keeper shared a video of his batting on social media, advising the youngster to keep a low profile until he performs on the big stage.

He mentioned that Jurel has got a great head over his shoulders and is one of the hardest workers on the team, adding:

"He played amazingly well. Whether it’s scooping, reverse lapping, whatever it is, he’s got it. And I actually was speaking to him before the season because he put up a video of him smacking balls. I said, 'Dhruv, just keep it quiet."

"Keep it quiet until you’re performing, until you’ve done it on the IPL stage. You don’t want people knowing you can do it because we had such confidence in him.' And so he’s done brilliantly well. He’s got a great head on the shoulders. He works harder than almost anyone, and he learns. And he’s definitely got that."

It is worth noting that RR failed to make the cut for the all-important playoffs. The Sanju Samson-led side managed seven wins and as many losses in the league stage, finishing fifth in the points table.

