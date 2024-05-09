"Kohli ji destroying haters" - Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted a mammoth total of 241/7 in the first innings of their IPL 2024 match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday, May 9. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala is playing host to this encounter.

PBKS captain Sam Curran won the toss and invited the opposition team to bat first on a flat surface. RCB top-order batters Faf du Plessis (9) and Will Jacks (12) departed early in the innings without much contributions. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar then put on a brisk partnership of 76 (32) to inject momentum into the innings and lay down a solid platform.

Patidar was the aggressor as he scored 55 (23) before perishing at the end of the 10th over. Virat Kohli took over the mantle in the second half of the innings and played a magnificent knock of 92 (47) to take RCB above the 200-run mark.

Cameron Green (46) supported him well as the duo stitched together a 92-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Dinesh Karthik (18) chipped in with a cameo in the end as RCB reached a massive score of 241 in 20 overs.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the 58th match of IPL 2024 between RCB and PBKS. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

"We thought anything over 230 would be great" - Virat Kohli after helping RCB reach 241/7 in IPL 2024 match against PBKS

At the mid-innings break, Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings. He told the host broadcaster:

"It was important to keep the strike rate up throughout the innings. There was a bit of tricky phase when Patidar got out and rain came. Green got a couple of boundaries and then I thought it's time for me to go after the bowling. When the seamers were bowling up front, it was two-paced. It was dry and the ball was stopping it."

He added:

"Due to the two-pace nature, it's an opportunity for our pacers to exploit the swing. We thought anything over 230 would be great. We have a great bowling attack and the bowlers are confident. We thought of getting 230 but ends up getting 11 runs more because that was a hell of an over from Harshal."

