“Kohli outside Chinnaswamy is just another Riyan Parag” – Fans react as Virat Kohli scores 31 off 30 balls vs LSG in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli failed to convert his start against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 1.
The right-handed batter scored 31 off 30 balls at a strike rate of 103.33, including three boundaries. Kohli was stumped by wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran after the batter was deceived by Ravi Bishnoi’s googly during the ninth over.
Fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment at Virat Kohli’s slow innings, especially during the powerplay (21 off 19 balls after six overs). One user tweeted:
“Kohli outside Chinnaswamy is just another Riyan Parag”
Here are some of the other strong Twitter reactions:
Kohli has so far scored 364 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 137.88, including five half-centuries. He is currently placed fourth in the list of highest run-scorers this season, topped by his teammate Faf du Plessis.
Virat Kohli's RCB is in a spot of bother against LSG as rain interrupts play
Virat Kohli’s dismissal led to a middle-order collapse for Royal Challengers Bangalore after they opted to bat first on Monday. Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, and Suyash Prabhudessai departed for single-digit scores.
At the time of writing, RCB were 93/4 after 15.2 overs when rain interrupted play, with Faf du Plessis (40* off 36) and Dinesh Karthik (1* off 3) at the crease.
For LSG, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi finished with figures of 21/2, while Amit Mishra and Krishnappa Gowtham scalped one wicket apiece.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, and Yash Thakur.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, and Josh Hazlewood.
