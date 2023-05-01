“Kohli outside Chinnaswamy is just another Riyan Parag” – Fans react as Virat Kohli scores 31 off 30 balls vs LSG in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli failed to convert his start against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 1.

The right-handed batter scored 31 off 30 balls at a strike rate of 103.33, including three boundaries. Kohli was stumped by wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran after the batter was deceived by Ravi Bishnoi’s googly during the ninth over.

Fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment at Virat Kohli’s slow innings, especially during the powerplay (21 off 19 balls after six overs). One user tweeted:

“Kohli outside Chinnaswamy is just another Riyan Parag”

Here are some of the other strong Twitter reactions:

Adarsh Mishra @AdarshM74592941 Vansh @vanshtweetz But but this is a easy pitch to bat. KL Rahul is the biggest statpadder.

Virat Kohli well played But but this is a easy pitch to bat. KL Rahul is the biggest statpadder.Virat Kohli well played https://t.co/5kXgrSOarM Virat Kohli statpadding twitter.com/vanshtweetz/st… Virat Kohli statpadding twitter.com/vanshtweetz/st…

Ishu @PocketDynamoo .



#ViratKohli King Kohli didn't disappoint their fans and Anushka Sharma on Anushka Sharma 's birthday. His fans love statpadding knocks and Kohli never disappoints. King for a reason King Kohli didn't disappoint their fans and Anushka Sharma on Anushka Sharma 's birthday. His fans love statpadding knocks and Kohli never disappoints. King for a reason 🔥.#ViratKohli https://t.co/BTaRyxHX6A

Abdul Hannan @AyoHannan101 @theslipscordons As an honest Kohli fan I say that idolo is finished in T20s and should carry drinks only @theslipscordons As an honest Kohli fan I say that idolo is finished in T20s and should carry drinks only

Jyran @Jyran45



Simon Doull was always right Virat Kohli always plays for milestones. This guy tried hard to complete his 7000 runs by statpaddingSimon Doull was always right Virat Kohli always plays for milestones. #Shame This guy tried hard to complete his 7000 runs by statpadding 😭Simon Doull was always right Virat Kohli always plays for milestones. #Shame https://t.co/hQtNN24ZSH

I.P.S🏌️ @Plant_Warrior 🥺 twitter.com/LokeshViraat18… Lokesh Saini @LokeshViraat18K 🥺 Bad news for RCB and RCB fans, our 12th man is injured. Bad news for RCB and RCB fans, our 12th man is injured.😭🥺 https://t.co/QweCUrkZib Bad news for LSG and LSG fans, our 12th man chokli gone for 31 from 30 balls Bad news for LSG and LSG fans, our 12th man chokli gone for 31 from 30 balls 😭🥺 twitter.com/LokeshViraat18… https://t.co/mUVeLvvWVM

Kohli has so far scored 364 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 137.88, including five half-centuries. He is currently placed fourth in the list of highest run-scorers this season, topped by his teammate Faf du Plessis.

Virat Kohli's RCB is in a spot of bother against LSG as rain interrupts play

Virat Kohli’s dismissal led to a middle-order collapse for Royal Challengers Bangalore after they opted to bat first on Monday. Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, and Suyash Prabhudessai departed for single-digit scores.

At the time of writing, RCB were 93/4 after 15.2 overs when rain interrupted play, with Faf du Plessis (40* off 36) and Dinesh Karthik (1* off 3) at the crease.

For LSG, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi finished with figures of 21/2, while Amit Mishra and Krishnappa Gowtham scalped one wicket apiece.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, and Yash Thakur.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, and Josh Hazlewood.

Follow LSG vs RCB live score updates here.

