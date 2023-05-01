Create

“Kohli outside Chinnaswamy is just another Riyan Parag” – Fans react as Virat Kohli scores 31 off 30 balls vs LSG in IPL 2023

By James Kuanal
Modified May 01, 2023 21:14 IST
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has so far scored 364 runs in nine games in IPL 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli failed to convert his start against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 1.

The right-handed batter scored 31 off 30 balls at a strike rate of 103.33, including three boundaries. Kohli was stumped by wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran after the batter was deceived by Ravi Bishnoi’s googly during the ninth over.

Fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment at Virat Kohli’s slow innings, especially during the powerplay (21 off 19 balls after six overs). One user tweeted:

“Kohli outside Chinnaswamy is just another Riyan Parag”
Kohli outside Chinnaswamy is just another Riyan Parag #rcbvslsg #LSGvsRCB https://t.co/3MM3bNfqvM

Here are some of the other strong Twitter reactions:

One of the great test inning comes to END, what a inning by king Kohli#RohitSharma #HappyBirthdayRohit #IPL2023 #MIvsRR #LSGvsRCB https://t.co/2mzK6YdQsr
Virat Kohli statpadding twitter.com/vanshtweetz/st…
@abhishek_itmi Virat kohli on his wife’s Bday- 31(30).. Perfect T20 Gift ☺️
King Kohli didn't disappoint their fans and Anushka Sharma on Anushka Sharma 's birthday. His fans love statpadding knocks and Kohli never disappoints. King for a reason 🔥.#ViratKohli https://t.co/BTaRyxHX6A
Virat Kohli's Dismissals in #IPL2023 #LSGvRCB https://t.co/GCdEkzOODW
@PocketDynamoo @bhogleharsha Now kohli fans will say avg score of this pitch is 128 😂
@theslipscordons As an honest Kohli fan I say that idolo is finished in T20s and should carry drinks only
This guy tried hard to complete his 7000 runs by statpadding 😭Simon Doull was always right Virat Kohli always plays for milestones. #Shame https://t.co/hQtNN24ZSH
Bad news for LSG and LSG fans, our 12th man chokli gone for 31 from 30 balls 😭🥺 twitter.com/LokeshViraat18… https://t.co/mUVeLvvWVM

Kohli has so far scored 364 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 137.88, including five half-centuries. He is currently placed fourth in the list of highest run-scorers this season, topped by his teammate Faf du Plessis.

Virat Kohli's RCB is in a spot of bother against LSG as rain interrupts play

Virat Kohli’s dismissal led to a middle-order collapse for Royal Challengers Bangalore after they opted to bat first on Monday. Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, and Suyash Prabhudessai departed for single-digit scores.

At the time of writing, RCB were 93/4 after 15.2 overs when rain interrupted play, with Faf du Plessis (40* off 36) and Dinesh Karthik (1* off 3) at the crease.

For LSG, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi finished with figures of 21/2, while Amit Mishra and Krishnappa Gowtham scalped one wicket apiece.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, and Yash Thakur.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, and Josh Hazlewood.

Follow LSG vs RCB live score updates here.

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...