"Koi Baat karne ki zarurat nahin hai" - Rohit Sharma tells Rishabh Pant during their banter ahead of LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant hilariously hugged Mumbai Indians (MI) star Rohit Sharma from behind ahead of the IPL 2025 game between the two sides on Friday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. In a video shared by Mumbai Indians' official social media handle, the duo shared a hilarious banter, leaving fans in splits.

Rohit and Pant have played across formats for India for quite a few years now and shared a good camaraderie with one another. Even while playing for the national team, the two keep having friendly exchanges with one another, especially with Pant keeping and Rohit fielding in the slips more often than not.

Watch the video shared by Mumbai Indians (MI) as the former skipper said the below after the keeper-batter hugged him from behind:

"Abhi mereko koi baat karne ki zarurat nahin hai. (Now I don't need to talk about anything)"

Ahead of the Super Giants' third game of the season, Rishabh Pant finds himself under considerable pressure, given he hasn't justified his price tag of ₹27 crore. The southpaw has managed only 17 runs in three games, alongside a duck in Lucknow's opening match.

"Let's not judge on a couple of low scores" - Rohit Sharma gets Kieron Pollard's backing

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Rohit Sharma finding himself as much under the pump, Mumbai Indians' batting coach Kieron Pollard said the 37-year-old is a legend, given his ability to overcome different challenges. He also added that Rohit has the right to enjoy his cricket without feeling pressurized.

Pollard said in the presser, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo:

"I've played alongside Rohit since Under-19 cricket and he has forged his name and etched his name in history in the record books, in different situations, different formats of the game. He is a legend of the game in his own right, and as an individual as well. There are times when you have a couple of low scores … he has earned the right as an individual to now enjoy his cricket and not be pressurised in certain situations. So let's not judge on a couple of low scores. In cricket, we know we fail more than we succeed and I'm sure we'll be singing his praises when he gives us that big score and then we'll be on to the next hot topic."

Both the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants have lost two out of their three matches thus far.

