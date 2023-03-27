"Kolkata always has a special feeling" - Shardul Thakur shares excitement after joining KKR camp ahead of IPL 2023

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur will represent the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Thakur was a part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the previous season and was traded by the franchise to KKR ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction in an all-cash deal worth ₹10.75 Crore.

The 31-year-old arrived in Kolkata to join the Knight Riders camp ahead of this year's cash-rich league. Upon his arrival, Shardul Thakur shared his excitement over representing the two-time champions, saying:

"I'm feeling excited to be a part of the Knight Riders family. Obviously, a two-time champion team. Eden Gardens is one of the stadiums in India which has the biggest support. So, whenever I am going to step out on the field as a Knight Rider, it's going to be amazing."

"Kolkata always has a special feeling. The Indian team has also created so many records here. Hopefully our team, KKR, we will also create many more records on this ground," he added.

Shardul Thakur played 14 matches for Delhi in the previous season and picked up 15 wickets at an ordinary economy rate of 9.78. He also scored 120 runs at a strike rate of 137.93.

"What matters the most is the crowd that is sitting behind us" - Shardul Thakur on KKR fans

Shardul Thakur further spoke about how fans play a big role in a team's success in the IPL. He pointed out that with the tournament returning to its home-and-away format, the support of the crowd will be key for KKR.

He also highlighted that there have been times when teams have bounced back to win matches just because of the backing of the fans in the stadium.

Speaking about playing in front of KKR supporters at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, he added:

"I think fans are an integral part of Indian cricket. Also, our (in) personal lives because, you know, their energy, the chanting that goes on in the stadium, is what keeps up going. Teams are now going to play home and away games. So in the home games, what matters the most is the crowd that is sitting behind us, cheering for us."

"We see, so many times, magic happening in the IPL, from nowhere we end up winning the game, so it's all because of the energy that is created in the stadium by the people and obviously how we play with (our) skills," Shardul added.

The Kolkata-based side will open their campaign with a clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on April 1.

Nitish Rana has been named as KKR's interim captain in the absence of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, who is expected to miss the first half of the tournament due to a back injury.

