"Kolkata is going to rock" - Aakash Chopra expects KKR to have a great run in IPL 2024 if the Eden Gardens pitch remains spin-friendly

Aakash Chopra expects the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to have an excellent run in IPL 2024 if the Eden Gardens pitch remains as spin-friendly as it was at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The Kolkata pitch used to assist the spinners when they won their IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. The surface became seamer-friendly after it was relaid but was once again helpful for the spinners in the recently concluded World Cup.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that a spin-friendly home pitch would be right up the Kolkata Knight Riders' alley. He said (3:00):

"If the Kolkata pitch plays as it did in the World Cup, turns a lot and has a lot of help for the spinners where even 200 runs were not getting chased easily in 50 overs, Kolkata is going to rock. Gautam (Gambhir) liked those types of pitches as a captain and would like them as a mentor as well."

The former India opener pointed out that KKR have three formidable spinners in their squad. He elaborated:

"They have three very good spinners. Varun Chakaravarthy - he was doing very well last year too. Sunil Narine - he can become almost unplayable if he gets help from the pitch. He is not a huge wicket-taker but is always economical, and then there is Suyash Sharma."

Chopra highlighted that Suyash Sharma was at his wicket-taking best in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He added that the franchise also has a left-arm spin option in Anukul Roy.

"Their batting also has a lot of Indians" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's batting might on spin-friendly pitches

Rinku Singh (right) and Nitish Rana will form an integral part of KKR's middle order. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra feels the Kolkata Knight Riders batters will also be at home on spin-friendly pitches. He reasoned (3:50):

"The story doesn't end there. Their batting also has a lot of Indians. Firstly, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, he is not an Indian, but remember the game when he hit Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad a lot. It was Kolkata's game against Gujarat last year. He plays spin well because he plays Rashid and Noor in the nets."

The reputed commentator added that KKR has four Indian batters who are adept at playing spin. He observed:

"So one overseas player who plays spin well. Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh - they are your top five. There will also be a place for Jason Roy in between, and then Andre Russell will also come later."

Chopra concluded by opining that KKR are looking like a solid team. He highlighted that they would want spin-friendly pitches because they have a plethora of spinners and that their batting won't be troubled on such surfaces.

Poll : Will KKR qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs? Yes No 0 votes