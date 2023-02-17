Kolkata Knight Riders Schedule IPL 2023: Complete KKR match list, date, venue & timings in IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Saturday, April 1. This will be the second day of the competition after Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kickoff the IPL 2023 campaign.

Kolkata have been placed in Group A alongside Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

KKR finished seventh in the standings last year, ending with 12 points in 14 games. They missed a playoff berth after falling short by four points. The side were plagued by a faulty batting combination and an inability to clinch pressure situations.

In a bid to improve their performance, Shreyas Iyer and Co. bought eight players at the IPL 2023 mini-auction that took place in December last year.

KKR signed the Bangladesh duo of Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan along with veteran Namibia all-rounder David Weise. The franchise has also made a smart move to rope in in-form wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeeshan, who has been in red-hot form in the domestic circuit.

KKR traded in New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and young Afghan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz from the Gujarat Titans ahead of the auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) schedule for IPL 2023

Match 1: April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali

Match 2: April 6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata

Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad

Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata

Match 5: April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai

Match 6: April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi

Match 7: April 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata

Match 8: April 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru

Match 9: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata

Match 10: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad

Match 11: May 8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata

Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata

Match 13: May 14 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai

Match 14: May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders full squad for IPL 2023

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, and Shakib Al Hasan.

