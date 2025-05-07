Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of KKR and CSK's last match in IPL 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 57th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the game on Wednesday, May 7.
The two teams have locked horns 31 times in IPL, with the Super Kings leading the Knight Riders by 19-11 in head-to-head contests. One match didn't yield a result. In their last meeting, KKR beat CSK by eight wickets in a one-sided game in match 25 of IPL 2025.
Asked to bat first, CSK managed a paltry 103/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Shivam Dube and Vijay Shankar chipped in with 31* (29) and 29 (21), respectively. All other batters failed to deliver.
Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers for KKR, returning with figures of 3/13, while Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy bagged two wickets apiece. Moeen Ali and Vaibhav Arora also picked up one wicket each.
In response, the Kolkata-based franchise achieved the target with 9.5 overs in hand. Sunil Narine smashed a quickfire 44 off 18 balls, while Quinton de Kock, skipper Ajinkya Rahane, and Rinku Singh chipped in with 23 (16), 20* (17), and 15* (12), respectively. Meanwhile, Noor Ahmad and Anshul Kamboj shared one wicket each for CSK.
KKR's scorecard from their last IPL game
KKR beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by one run in a last-ball thriller at Eden Gardens on May 4.
Batting first, the Knight Riders posted 206/4. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Rahmanullah Gurbaz chipped in with their 30s after Sunil Narine perished early. Angkrish Raghuvanshi played a valuable knock, scoring 44 off 31 balls with the help of five boundaries. Later, Andre Russell provided a final flourish, hitting a quickfire 57 off 25 deliveries, including six maximums and four boundaries. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh struck 19 off six deliveries.
Jofra Archer, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Maheesh Theekshana, and skipper Riyan Parag shared one wicket each for the Royals.
In response, RR managed 205/8. Riyan Parag led from the front, smashing 95 runs off 45 deliveries with the help of eight maximums and six boundaries. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer and Shubham Dubey further chipped in with 34 (21), 29 (23), 25 (14), respectively.
Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy bagged two wickets each for KKR, while Vaibhav Arora scalped one.
CSK's scorecard from their last IPL match
CSK lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by two runs in a nail-biter at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 2.
Invited to bat first, RCB put up 213/5. Virat Kohli starred with the bat, scoring 62 off 33 balls with the help of five sixes and as many boundaries. Jacob Bethell and Romario Shepherd chipped in with 55 (33) and 53* (14), respectively.
Matheesha Pathirana bagged three wickets for CSK, while Noor Ahmad and Sam Curran scalped one each.
In response, the Super Kings were 211/5. Ayush Mhatre led the chase, smashing a quickfire 94 off 48 balls, hitting five sixes and nine fours. Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 77 off 45 deliveries, including two maximums and eight boundaries.
Lungi Ngidi emerged as the leading wicket-taker for RCB, returning with figures of 3/30. Yash Dayal and Krunal Pandya also shared one wicket each.
