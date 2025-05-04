Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of KKR and RR's last match in IPL 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 53rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the game on Sunday, May 4.
The two teams have locked horns 31 times, with RR leading KKR by 15-14 in head-to-head clashes. Two matches didn't yield any results.
In their last meeting, the Knight Riders beat the Royals by eight wickets in match six of IPL 2025.
Invited to bat first, RR managed 151/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag chipped in with 29 (24) and 25 (15), respectively. Later, Dhruv Jurel and Jofra Archer smashed 33 (28) and 16 (7), respectively.
Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Moeen Ali, and Varun Chakaravarthy bagged two wickets apiece for KKR, while Spencer Johnson settled for a solitary wicket.
In response, the Kolkata-based franchise achieved the target with 2.3 overs in hand. Quinton de Kock starred with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 97 off 61 balls with the help of six maximums and eight boundaries. Meanwhile, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and skipper Ajinkya Rahane chipped in with 22 (17) and 18 (15), respectively. Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga bagged the only wickets for the Royals.
KKR's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match
KKR beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 14 runs in their last IPL 2025 game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 29.
Asked to bat first, the Knight Riders put up 204/9 in 20 overs. The top three - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine and skipper Ajinkya Rahane chipped in with 26 (12), 27 (16) and 26 (14), respectively. Later, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell contributed 44 (32), 36 (25) and 17 (9), respectively.
Mitchell Starc was the pick of the Delhi bowlers, returning with figures of 3/43, while skipper Axar Patel and Vipraj Nigam bagged two wickets apiece. Dushmantha Chameera also scalped one wicket.
In response, DC managed 190/9. Faf du Plessis top-scored with 62 off 45 balls, including two sixes and seven boundaries. Skipper Axar Patel and Vipraj Nigam also chipped in with 43 (23) and 38 (19), respectively.
Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers for KKR, finishing with figures of 3/29, while Varun Chakaravarthy bagged two wickets. Andre Russell, Anukul Roy and Vaibhav Arora shared one wicket apiece.
RR's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game
RR lost to five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) by 100 runs in a one-sided game in Jaipur on May 1.
Batting first, Mumbai put up 217/2. Openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma chipped in with 61 (38) and 53 (36), respectively. The duo put on a 116-run partnership for the opening stand. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and captain Hardik Pandya returned with identical unbeaten scores of 48 (23).
Maheesh Theekshana and skipper Riyan Parag bagged one wicket each for the Royals.
In response, RR were bundled out for 117 in 16.1 overs. Jofra Archer top-scored with 30 off 27 balls.
Trent Boult and Karn Sharma emerged as the leading wicket-takers, returning with three wickets apiece, while Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets. Deepak Chahar and skipper Pandya scalped one each.
