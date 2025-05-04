Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of KKR and RR's last match in IPL 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 53rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the game on Sunday, May 4.

Ad

The two teams have locked horns 31 times, with RR leading KKR by 15-14 in head-to-head clashes. Two matches didn't yield any results.

In their last meeting, the Knight Riders beat the Royals by eight wickets in match six of IPL 2025.

Invited to bat first, RR managed 151/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag chipped in with 29 (24) and 25 (15), respectively. Later, Dhruv Jurel and Jofra Archer smashed 33 (28) and 16 (7), respectively.

Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Moeen Ali, and Varun Chakaravarthy bagged two wickets apiece for KKR, while Spencer Johnson settled for a solitary wicket.

Ad

Trending

RR vs KKR IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, the Kolkata-based franchise achieved the target with 2.3 overs in hand. Quinton de Kock starred with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 97 off 61 balls with the help of six maximums and eight boundaries. Meanwhile, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and skipper Ajinkya Rahane chipped in with 22 (17) and 18 (15), respectively. Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga bagged the only wickets for the Royals.

Ad

RR vs KKR IPL 2025 scorecard.

KKR's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

KKR beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 14 runs in their last IPL 2025 game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 29.

Ad

Asked to bat first, the Knight Riders put up 204/9 in 20 overs. The top three - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine and skipper Ajinkya Rahane chipped in with 26 (12), 27 (16) and 26 (14), respectively. Later, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell contributed 44 (32), 36 (25) and 17 (9), respectively.

Mitchell Starc was the pick of the Delhi bowlers, returning with figures of 3/43, while skipper Axar Patel and Vipraj Nigam bagged two wickets apiece. Dushmantha Chameera also scalped one wicket.

KKR vs DC 2025 scorecard.

In response, DC managed 190/9. Faf du Plessis top-scored with 62 off 45 balls, including two sixes and seven boundaries. Skipper Axar Patel and Vipraj Nigam also chipped in with 43 (23) and 38 (19), respectively.

Ad

Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers for KKR, finishing with figures of 3/29, while Varun Chakaravarthy bagged two wickets. Andre Russell, Anukul Roy and Vaibhav Arora shared one wicket apiece.

KKR vs DC 2025 scorecard.

RR's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

RR lost to five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) by 100 runs in a one-sided game in Jaipur on May 1.

Ad

Batting first, Mumbai put up 217/2. Openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma chipped in with 61 (38) and 53 (36), respectively. The duo put on a 116-run partnership for the opening stand. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and captain Hardik Pandya returned with identical unbeaten scores of 48 (23).

Maheesh Theekshana and skipper Riyan Parag bagged one wicket each for the Royals.

MI vs RR 2025 scorecard.

In response, RR were bundled out for 117 in 16.1 overs. Jofra Archer top-scored with 30 off 27 balls.

Ad

Trent Boult and Karn Sharma emerged as the leading wicket-takers, returning with three wickets apiece, while Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets. Deepak Chahar and skipper Pandya scalped one each.

MI vs RR 2025 scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More