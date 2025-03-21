Kolkata weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the KKR vs RCB match?

The first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The match will take place on Saturday, March 22, at Eden Gardens.

Defending champions KKR will look to begin their campaign from where they left off last season. They have made some personnel changes with Ajinkya Rahane leading the side after parting ways with Shreyas Iyer who guided them to the title last year.

Last year's mentor Gautam Gambhir has also left the team to take up the job of the Indian men's cricket team. West Indian legend Dwyane Bravo has been roped in as a replacement.

RCB, on the other hand, have made some statement signings, bringing in the likes of Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, and Krunal Pandya among others. They have also appointed young batter Rajat Patidar as their captain with a longterm view. Bengaluru, who lost the Eliminator in IPL 2024, will look to go all the way and lift the trophy to end the trophy drought.

With the hype at an all-time high, fans are expected to flood the stadium in huge numbers. However, they are likely to be upset with the prevailing weather conditions in Kolkata. According to IMD, there is a forecast for thunderstorms and lightning in Kolkata over the weekend.

It is already drizzling in Kolkata and it is likely to continue due to a reported depression. Thus, there is a possibility of a washout or significant delay during the opening ceremony and the subsequent match between KKR and RCB.

"I think it's about cracking the code" - KKR's Varun Chakravarthy on defending the IPL title

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has backed the Knight Riders to defend the title, saying that the key would be to find the right combination early in the season.

"The squad looks good. I think it's about cracking the code and having the best playing XI performing consistently. If we are able to get a set core in the first three matches, then we have great chances ahead in this season," Chakravarthy told reporters via Mint.

Kolkata have won three IPL title until now, lifting the trophy in 2012, 2014, and 2024.

