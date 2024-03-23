Kolkata weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2024?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the third match of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 23. Both teams will want to start their campaign on a winning note.

Hyderabad have appointed former KKR all-rounder Pat Cummins as their new skipper in a bid to change their fortunes. The squad also boast some quality match-winners, who will hope to come good as the franchise aims to lift its first title since 2016.

KKR, on the other hand, will rely heavily on left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, whom they acquired at the auction for a whopping ₹24.75 crore. The Knight Riders will also want their skipper Shreyas Iyer to lead the team from the front as they look to lift their third IPL trophy.

With two teams desperate to start their tournament on a winning note, the stage is set for an epic showdown. Fans are expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers on Saturday evening.

Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the IPL 2024 match in Kolkata. Although it has rained in some parts of Kolkata in the last few days, it is unlikely to cause any delay on Saturday. There will be no cloud cover as well during the game.

The temperature will be hovering around 26-27 degrees Celsius, with the actual feeling expected to be a degree or two higher. Humidity will be in the 80s throughout the game.

"I feel that I’m in the best shape possible" - KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer

KKR captain and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has had a love-hate relationship with injuries in the recent past. He has struggled a lot with a troubled back and was also seen in pain during the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of KKR's first game, Shreyas asserted that he is in the best shape possible and is content with his preparations.

"Right now, if I look at myself, I feel that I’m in the best shape possible," he said. "I played so many years in the IPL so it’s not that I am completely distant from it. Personally, my preparation has been top-notch."

“I have ticked the boxes in every way possible so I am in high spirits,” Shreyas added.

