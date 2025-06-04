Krunal Pandya dances his heart out in team hotel after RCB's maiden IPL trophy victory [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya danced with joy at the team hotel to celebrate his team's IPL 2025 trophy win. RCB won their maiden title by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in a thrilling final on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Krunal played a prominent role in the triumph with his all-around contributions throughout the season. RCB signed Pandya with a ₹5.75 crore bid at the mega auction last year, which turned out to be a masterstroke as he stood up for them in crunch games with match-winning performances.

In the chase of 191 in the final, PBKS got off to a decent start and were ahead before Krunal Pandya came in and turned things around for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He bowled a sensational spell of 4-0-17-2, which helped his side pick up a six-run victory.

The Bengaluru franchise posted a video on their official Instagram handle today to give fans a glimpse of Krunal Pandya's celebrations in the team hotel. In it, he could be seen dancing his heart out with the RCB contingent.

You can watch the video below:

"Had to be brave enough with the ball"- Krunal Pandya after his POTM performance in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Krunal Pandya was adjudged Player of the Match in the IPL 2025 final for his brilliant bowling performance in the second innings. At the post-match presentation, Pandya reflected on his thought process and plans, saying:

"When we batted in the first innings, I was sitting out. Had a chat with the batters, found that the slower you bowl, it was tough. But you need guts to do that, but I backed myself and varied my pace, rather than firing it in. What has been my biggest strengths, is learning from the situation and backing my instincts. Had to be brave enough with the ball."

"If I'm able to bowl slow, I'll be able to take couple of wickets. If you had bowled quick on that surface, pace variation was key. The second innings it was easier to compare with the first innings. When I joined RCB, I love winning trophies. After three and a half months, I was able to manifest what I said. It feels good, I told Hardik that there'll be 9 trophies in eleven years," Pandya added.

Krunal Pandya has now won four IPL trophies as a player.

