Krunal Pandya gets out via unusual hit wicket dismissal in RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya got out to a strange hit wicket in the IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. With 46 needed off the last eight deliveries, Pandya smashed his own stumps while trying to reach out for a wide yorker.

The dismissal came in the 19th over of RCB’s run chase. SRH skipper Pat Cummins nailed a wide yorker to perfection, and Pandya was nowhere near the ball. He tried to create some room and in the process hit the stumps, departing for eight runs off six balls. As a result, the Aussie all-rounder bagged two wickets for just one run, including Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s wicket in the penultimate over.

Pat Cummins eventually finished with impressive figures of 3/28 in his four overs.

SRH beat RCB by 42 runs in the IPL 2025 match

A clinical all-around display helped SRH beat RCB by 42 runs in their IPL 2025 match. With the victory, the SunRisers have also hurt RCB’s chances of finishing in the top-two spots ahead of the playoffs.

Invited to bat first, SRH put up 231/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head provided a cracking start, smashing 34(17) and 17(10), respectively. Ishan Kishan stayed unbeaten on 94 off 48 balls, steering the SunRisers’ innings with the help of five sixes and seven boundaries. Aniket Verma and Heinrich Klaasen kept the run rate going in the middle, smashing 26(9) and 24(13), respectively. Cummins and Abhinav Manohar scored a valuable 13*(6) and 12(11), respectively.

Romario Shephard was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, returning with figures of 2/14 in his couple of overs. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma, and Krunal Pandya bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, RCB were bundled out for 189 in 19.5 overs. Openers Philip Salt and Virat Kohli gave a terrific start by sharing an 80-run stand for the opening partnership. Salt top scored with 62 off 32 deliveries, comprising five sixes and four boundaries. Kohli looked equally solid for his 43 off 25, including one maximum and seven fours. Meanwhile, Jitesh Sharma, Rajat Patidar, and Mayank Agarwal chipped in with 24(15), 18(16), and 11(10), respectively, before they suffered a collapse.

Skipper Pat Cummins led by example with his three scalps, while Eshan Malinga bagged two wickets. Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, and Nitish Reddy bagged one wicket apiece.

