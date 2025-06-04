Krunal Pandya recreates iconic Hardik celebration after winning IPL 2025 with RCB [In Pictures]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya recreated the iconic celebration of his brother Hardik Pndya after winning the IPL 2025. RCB beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3, to lift their maiden IPL title.
Krunal Pandya posted pictures of himself with the trophy on his Instagram handle. He recreated the iconic celebration Hardik Pandya had done after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup. Krunal posed in a similar manner with the IPL trophy.
He can be seen in a special 'Champions 2025' RCB T-shirt in the pictures with the trophy.
"❤️ @royalchallengers.bengaluru" he captioned his post.
Below is the celebration by Hardik Pandya earlier, which was now recreated by his brother after winning the IPL with RCB:
Krunal Pandya proved to be among RCB's biggest match-winners this season
Krunal Pandya was acquired by RCB during the IPL 2025 mega auctions for ₹5.75 crore, coming into the side as one of the most experienced and senior players, having won multiple IPL titles previously with Mumbai Indians (MI).
Krunal played a massive role for RCB in their title-winning season, making vital contributions with the ball throughout the season.
He ended as their joint-second highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps from 15 matches at an average of 22.29 and an economy rate of 8.23.
He even played a huge role with the ball in the final against PBKS. The left-arm spinner bowled a match-winning spell, picking up two big wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis, returning with figures of 2/17 from four overs.
He turned the game in RCB's favor under pressure, also winning the 'Player of the Match' award.
In a league stage game against Delhi Capitals (DC) earlier, he also showcased his prowess with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 73 in a pressure run-chase to help them win the game.
The star all-rounder proved to be one of the key acquisitions for RCB this season, helping them in their run to their maiden IPL title, ending the trophy draught after a wait of 18 long years.
