The Indian Premier League (IPL) teams have all made their way to the United Arab Emirates for the 13th edition of the tournament, set to commence on September 19th, 2020.

All the players are undergoing a mandatory 7-day quarantine at their respective team hotels, along with three COVID-19 tests scheduled for them during this period.

Mumbai Indians were one of the teams that made an early entry into the UAE after undergoing a short training camp at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai.

A lot of players have been posting their quarantine routines on social media, and the IPL franchises have also been posting regular updates on their pages.

MI all-rounder Krunal Pandya posted a short compilation video of his workout routine from his hotel room in UAE.

After Krunal's post, fellow Indian national and Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers Khaleel Ahmed posted a cheeky comment tagging Krunal.

Khaleel Ahmed's comment on Krunal Pandya's workout routine post

Krunal Pandya is an avid fitness freak along with his brother and Mumbai Indians teammate Hardik Pandya. He regularly posts images and videos from his workout sessions, and some of them have been reposted by the Mumbai Indians handles as well.

The two brothers had joined the Mumbai Indians camp after making their way to the Maximum city, from their hometown Baroda, before heading to UAE for this year's IPL. The IPL has been moved abroad this year owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India.

Advertisement

After the ongoing quarantine, all the players will undergo two more tests before being cleared to play the tournament.

UAE will witness the IPL for the second time in history after having played hosts back in the 2014 edition due to the Indian general elections. Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai are the host cities for this year's edition of the world's richest T20 league.

Krunal Pandya will be crucial this year for Mumbai Indians

Krunal Pandya's all-rounder role in Mumbai Indians lineup will be crucial for their success.

Krunal Pandya made his debut for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2016 edition and steadily has become a vital cog in their lineup. Along with brother Hardik Pandya, he has been a crucial contributor with both the bat and ball over the seasons.

Krunal's ability to bat down the order and score some handy runs has been vital on occasions for the defending champions. He is one of the most economical bowlers for MI as well with his quick, left-arm spin bowling and has picked up 40 wickets in the 55 matches that he has played for the franchise.

Hence, Krunal's form on the slow pitches of UAE will prove crucial for Mumbai Indians' hopes of retaining the title this year.