Punjab Kings all-rounder Deepak Hooda has chosen to leave the Baroda Ranji team and join Rajasthan before the commencement of the upcoming season. Many former cricketers and experts felt that it would be a loss to Baroda as Hooda is still young and could have served the side for a long time to come.

Indian cricket fans took notice of this development and expressed their opinions on Twitter. Most fans unanimously blamed Krunal Pandya for Hooda's exit from the side. Last year, the duo allegedly had a showdown and Deepak Hooda later publicly accused Krunal of abusing him. However, the Baroda team authorities suspended Hooda for a whole season on disciplinary grounds.

So ahead of the new season, Deepak Hooda decided to break ties with his home side and reportedly obtained a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the state board to join the Rajasthan Ranji team.

Fans reacted furiously and took to Twitter to criticize Krunal Pandya for his arrogant behavior. Here are some of the reactions:

Krunal Pandya reaction right now 😂😂😂

I wish Hooda captains a IPL team in future and krunal plays for him 😂😂

Best revenge 😉 pic.twitter.com/XIyWh9H30E — Gajanan Nagekar (@gajanagekar) July 15, 2021

Reasons why Krunal Pandya FC is the best one



~ We never abuse

~ We don't drag religion in debate

~ We never involve in fanwars

~ We behave like a family

~ We tweet only lord prop

~ We don't drag families in debates

And finally

~ We don't even exist



We are clear pic.twitter.com/fbstn1SQoW — F U R K Y (@thisisfurky) July 15, 2021

Shame on Baroda Cricket, merely for the sake of this low level Cricketer Krunal they lost Hooda. They lost Diamond for merely a fancy rock. Loser Krunal Pandya. — Amit Padmawar (@amitpadmawar) July 15, 2021

It had to happen..... The way krunal Pandya abuses player. It not so far that baroda will be left only with Pandya brothers in the team 🤬@BCCI need to take action. pic.twitter.com/mJT99KRjAB — Gajanan Nagekar (@gajanagekar) July 15, 2021

Baroda Cricket Association lost a potential batsman... No action against Krunal was ur most irresponsible and unethical decision ever... #Baroda #DeepakHooda #KrunalPandya #DomesticCricket — Shivraj Khatri (@ImSR_Khatri18) July 15, 2021

Krunal pandya successfully ruined a guy's career! https://t.co/1u6ERrJOTl — Som🕊️☮️ (@SomNsk02) July 15, 2021

And the reason for his exit is quite visible , the arrogant krunal pandya.



The important question is will Baroda cricket board take any action against krunal or not? — Amrendra (@Amrendra7Kumar) July 15, 2021

It should've been Krunal Pandya leaving the team. — Hriday Shetty (@HridayShetty6) July 15, 2021

You need address the white elephant in the room Irfan Bhai.

How he was victimized, abused and bullied by Krunal Pandya should be made public knowledge.

This kind of behavior isn’t & shouldn’t be acceptable in today’s professional setup. — Rahul D / राहुल / ‎ راہول (@rdalwale) July 15, 2021

Krunal pandya is the reason should have behaved well with teammates as nobody wants to leave association like this Shame on you @krunalpandya24 — Mohsin khan (@mohsins_khan) July 15, 2021

Got to hear that Deepak hooda had left baroda team and the credit goes to krunal Pandya... It seems @BCCI doesn't care about the attitude of players... The players like krunal affect the dressing room @SGanguly99 @vikrantgupta73 — Ayush Rastogi (@AyushRa61201932) July 15, 2021

Deepak Hooda leaving is a huge loss: Former Baroda player Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan came out in support of Deepak Hooda in these tough times. The former Indian player questioned his state's agenda and shared his displeasure at seeing young talented players leave the side due to disputes.

"How many cricket associations will lose out on a player who is in the Indian team probables list? Deepak Hooda leaving Baroda cricket is a huge loss. He could have easily given his services for another ten years as he is still young. As a Barodian, it’s utterly disappointing!" said Irfan Pathan.

In the coming months, Deepak Hooda will participate in the second half of the IPL 2021, where he will turn up for Punjab Kings. The all-rounder scored 116 runs across eight matches in the March leg of the tournament, at a healthy strike rate of 143.20 with the highest score of 64.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar