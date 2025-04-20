Krunal Pandya takes superb catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer for a poor 6 off 10 balls in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya took a stunning catch to send back Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer during the two sides' match on Sunday (April 20). The game is being played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

Punjab Kings were off to a good start, scoring 41 runs in the first four overs before Priyansh Arya (22 off 15) was caught in the deep. Shreyas Iyer replaced him in the middle. But the PBKS skipper seemed a little circumspect, with his second delivery seeing him get a thick edge on the bounce.

On the fourth ball of the eighth over, Iyer was bowled a fuller delivery by Romario Shepherd, which he couldn't time properly while hitting in the air. Krunal Pandya put in a run from long on and covered a fair bit of distance, managing to get under that delivery to complete a good catch.

Take a look at his dismissal below:

Shreyas Iyer was the third PBKS wicket to fall, getting dismissed for a poor knock of six runs in 10 deliveries. He was replaced by Nehal Wadhera in the middle, with the team at 68-3 after 7.4 overs.

Punjab Kings look to rebuild after losing four wickets

Krunal Pandya bowled a fine spell, picking up 2/25 in his four overs - Source: Getty

After winning the toss and bowling first, RCB fielders saw the PBKS openers put up 42 runs for the first wicket inside five overs. The home side had reached 62 in the first six overs, but Prabhsimran Singh's (33 off 17) dismissal right after the powerplay saw the floodgates open. After Iyer's dismissal, Nehal Wadhera (5 off 6) was run out, while Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis fell to Suyash Sharma's leg spin.

At the time of writing, the Punjab Kings were 114/6 after 14 overs. Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen were in the middle.

