Krunal Pandya and wife Pankhuri Sharma come up with endearing post on son’s 1st birthday [In Pictures]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma celebrated their son Vayu’s first birthday on Monday, April 21, with a heartfelt post on Instagram. The couple, who got married on December 27, 2017, are parents to two sons: Kavir and Vayu.

To mark Vayu's special milestone, Krunal and Pankhuri shared some pictures on Instagram, along with a loving caption. They wrote:

“God is always kind and has his own way of blessing everyone. We are so grateful for our Vayu. Happy 1st birthday to our sunshine. We love you so much."

On the cricketing front, Krunal was last seen in action during RCB’s match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 37th game of IPL 2025, held on Sunday, April 20, in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

After being asked to bat first, the hosts had a challenging outing, managing only 157/6 in their 20 overs, with Prabhsimran Singh top-scoring with 33 runs off 17 balls. For RCB, both Krunal and Suyash Sharma took two wickets each.

In response, Arshdeep Singh dismissed Phil Salt early for just one run. However, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal built a strong 103-run partnership off 69 balls, shifting the momentum in RCB's favor.

Devdutt scored 61 runs off 35 balls while Kohli remained unbeaten on 73 off 54 balls, guiding the visitors to a seven-wicket victory with seven balls to spare.

Krunal Pandya has played 135 games in the IPL

Krunal Pandya made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2016 and played for the franchise until 2021. He then joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 2022, where he stayed until 2024 before moving to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2025.

The 34-year-old has played 135 matches so far, accumulating 1,671 runs, including one half-century, and has claimed 86 wickets, with his best bowling figures being 4/45.

